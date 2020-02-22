Fayette County Schools kindergarten registration for 2020-2021

Fayette County Schools’ district-wide kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school term will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at each elementary school.
Parents will need to go to the school that is located in their attendance area to register their children. Parents registering kindergarten students will need to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, the child’s immunization records, a certified birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics, proof of a well-child exam with in the past 12 months, and proof of a dental exam. The child’s Social Security card is requested, but optional.
In order to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year, children must be five years old on or before June 30, 2020.
Families needing information should contact their neighborhood elementary school.
The federal McKinney-Vento Act and West Virginia state law and policy guarantee that students can be enrolled in school if they live in a shelter, motel, in a house or apartment with more than one family because of economic hardship or loss, in temporary foster care awaiting foster care with an adult who is not the parent or guardian, in substandard housing (no electricity, no water, and/or no heat), or with friends or family because the student is a runaway or unaccompanied youth. Please contact Judy Lively, Fayette County’s liaison at 304-574-1176, for questions concerning criteria for enrollment and rights of homeless students.