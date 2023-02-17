Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PAX — An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Pax after authorities say his mother misjudged the depth of water covering the road and attempted to drive through it.

The incident happened in the area of 2179 Paint Creek Road, just off the Pax exit of the West Virginia Turnpike.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

@hdmediallc.com.

