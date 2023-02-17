PAX — An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Pax after authorities say his mother misjudged the depth of water covering the road and attempted to drive through it.
The incident happened in the area of 2179 Paint Creek Road, just off the Pax exit of the West Virginia Turnpike.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a woman called 911 at 8:26 a.m. saying her vehicle was stuck in high water with her child still inside. The woman got out of the vehicle and was attempting to get her baby boy out of the backseat when the water carried the vehicle away, he said.
In addition to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Swift-Water Rescue Team, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Nicholas and Raleigh county emergency services, and other agencies responded to the incident.
Attempts to find the vehicle using drones were unsuccessful, Fridley said.
Officials ultimately located the vehicle by dragging the creek, he said. It was found Friday afternoon with the baby still strapped into his car seat.
Fridley said the water in the area where the vehicle was swept away was as deep as 18 feet in some places.
Two to 4 inches of rain fell on the area Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Elsewhere in Fayette County, Fridley said, a sheriff’s deputy was driving on high ground when water broke loose and swept away the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was able to get out.
“It’s just dangerous,” Fridley said. “And this water is nothing to mess with.”
In Kanawha County, a Metro 911 dispatcher said emergency services responded to seven water rescues through the day Friday. High water was still covering roads in areas of the county as of 5:30 p.m. No injuries or deaths had been reported in Kanawha County.
Fridley said the baby’s death is sad for the family, as well as officers and emergency services personnel who responded. He asked for prayers for everyone involved.
He warned others not to attempt to drive through high water.
“I can’t stress it enough,” Fridley said. “I say it all the time: It doesn’t take much water to wash your car away, and this is a prime example.”
The Fayette sheriff’s Detective Bureau will review the incident and refer it to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.
The woman’s name has not been released.
