Fayette Station Road temporarily reopens; to close again in early August

Fayette Station Road
Fayette Station Road, seen here in May, has reopened to traffic.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail file photo/

The south end of Fayette Station Road in the New River Gorge National River has temporarily reopened, but will close again in early August to allow state Division of Highways contractors to complete repairs, according to the National Park Service.

The road, which connects the south rim of the Gorge near Canyon Rim Visitor Center with the Park Service’s Fayette Station river access facility and Fayetteville, has been closed between Fayette Station Bridge and a point one mile north of its intersection with U.S. 19 since April 15. The closure was put in place to accommodate widening, resurfacing and other improvements.

Work that remains to be completed in August includes the installation of safety guardrails along one section.

