Fazio's, the Italian cuisine staple at 1008 Bullitt Street in Charleston, has been listed for sale on several real estate websites just ahead of April Fool's Day, with assurances coming from several restaurant communication channels that the establishment is not closing.
According to the wording of the listing, ownership is intending to sell the property and restaurant in a turnkey package that will keep it open in its current form.
"A Charleston restaurant staple! Not only does this property include a location close to downtown, it consists of all recipes, equipment, furnishings, and its well-known name," reads the listing. "With a history built upon fifty-plus years of business, this opportunity is perfect for the entrepreneur looking to add to their portfolio or start their new career path."
The current asking price for the 8,076 square foot building is $1.7 million.
The Fazio's social media account indicated just after the first report of the sale surfaced that the restaurant is up for sale nationally, but also emphasized the restaurant is not closing.
Fazio's is currently owned by Danny and Marsha Fazio of the original founding family.
A call made to the realtor associated with the listing, Sierra Hess, has not yet been returned. An attempt to reach ownership at the restaurant was met with a pre-recorded message that reiterated non-closure and indicated restaurant staff was "on spring break" as of March 31 and would return on on April 11.