Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston told legislators Monday that two things are certain about the $3 billion the state will receive for roads and bridge construction under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
The funds will have significant impact on improving state highways, and construction won’t happen overnight.
“We’ll be able to do some very good things with this,” he told the legislative interim Oversight Commission on Department of Transportation Accountability. “What it won’t do is it won’t have immediate impact.”
In addition to having to await spending directives from federal Highways officials, Wriston said it will take time to develop projects. It would be wasteful to have shovel-ready projects of that magnitude sitting on the shelf for years, he said.
However, he said it is clear three projects will have priority for the infrastructure funds: Corridor H, the King Coal Highway, and the Coalfields Expressway, major highways projects that have been in the works for years.
“We’re going to do these projects, and do them as expeditiously and efficiently as we can,” Wriston said.
The infrastructure act gives states a four-year window, from 2022 to 2026, to get projects obligated, which Wriston conceded presents challenges.
“We’re going to face a challenge to not only spend the money, but to make sure we put it in the right places,” he said.
He said it could also be a challenge to find contractors for road construction projects in the midst of what will be a national road-building boom.
“I have concerns that we’re already overheated with Roads to Prosperity,” Wriston said. “I have had contractors turn down jobs.”
Roads to Prosperity raised a total of $2.8 billion for highways construction through a combination of sales of voter-approved road bonds, federal GARVEE bonds, and Parkways Authority bonds.
Wriston said the state has $1.6 billion in highway construction projects currently underway using those bonds.
Meanwhile, Wriston told legislators a third thing is certain about the nearly $6 billion combined infusion of state and federal funds for roads and bridges: It’s not nearly enough to cover all state needs.
“I could provide you a $30 billion needs list,” he said.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said it’s important to keep in perspective that the federal infrastructure funds will address only 10% of state highway construction needs.
“Just because we passed Roads to Prosperity, just because the federal government is giving us infrastructure funds to work with, doesn’t mean we’re going to have beautiful roads everywhere,” he said.