Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A federal investigation into the conditions at Southern Regional Jail is the latest public indication of possibly inhumane conditions among regional jails in West Virginia.

A Division of Corrections spokesperson confirmed the federal government was in the process of investigating the facility after denying reporters from The Register Herald access to Southern Regional Jail, citing the investigation.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you