A federal investigation into the conditions at Southern Regional Jail is the latest public indication of possibly inhumane conditions among regional jails in West Virginia.
A Division of Corrections spokesperson confirmed the federal government was in the process of investigating the facility after denying reporters from The Register Herald access to Southern Regional Jail, citing the investigation.
“…the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security,” said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency, said in an email to the newspaper.
Former and current inmates have long said they received inhumane treatment while incarcerated in the state’s regional jails.
Most recently, in June, two women who formerly were incarcerated told the Legislative Joint Oversight Committee for the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority earlier this year that they experienced inhumane treatment while experiencing mental and other health issues in the regional jails.
In April, Gov. Jim Justice said an investigation into reports of inhumane treatment at the Southern Regional Jail were found to be false. WVVA-TV reported earlier this year that inmates were being deprived of water and toilet paper, and were being made to sleep on floors without a mattress.
That investigation was called “a sham” by two inmates who filed a class action lawsuit against Division of Correction officials and officials in counties that incarcerate people in Southern Regional Jail.
Michael Rose and Edward Harmon filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on Oct. 7.
The inmates claim jail officials regularly put three or four people in 120 square-foot jail cells built for two people, and correction officers who have been deposed in the case recall times when there were up to six inmates in a cell at a time.
That forces some incarcerated people to sleep on the floor or in the common area dayroom in their respective pods, exposing them to the risk of sexual and other physical assault, according to the lawsuit.
West Virginia’s 10 regional jails have been operating above capacity for at least two years.
As of Wednesday, there were 4,984 people incarcerated in the regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data report compiled by the Division of Corrections for the Department of Health and Human Resources. The regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
Jail cells for inmates who are having mental health crises and may be suicidal likewise are overpopulated, sometimes with between eight and 16 people put in a 120-foot cell for additional supervision at a time, according to the lawsuit. The inmates allege correction officers sometimes put inmates in the suicide watch cells as a form of punishment, regardless of whether they were experiencing a mental health emergency.
Corrections officers regularly “beat inmate(s) without justification as a form of punishment for attempting to file a grievance, for talking back, for refusing orders, or for simply voicing concerns,” according to the lawsuit. The incarcerated people say beatings frequently take place in the shower area of the jail because there are no surveillance cameras there.
Officers also place incarcerated people in 23-hour lockdown cells without running water or being let out for a shower without justification, according to the lawsuit.
The corrections officers said there are times when some cells in the jail have issues with water, leaving the people incarcerated in them without running water sometimes for six hours or longer during lockdowns. One of the officers reported there were cells at the jail that had no running water for five months.
In addition to water access issues, related leaking has led to water on the floors where some incarcerated people sleep and mold in the facility, according to the lawsuit. As of March, the regional jails alone had $95 million worth of maintenance needs that had been deferred, said Brad Douglas, acting commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Compounding from the overcrowded jails, the inmates say they are often given inadequate portions of food, which sometimes is spoiled and undercooked.
Incarcerated people at the jail also aren’t provided adequate access to personal hygiene products, including toilet paper and toothbrushes, even though there are “sufficient amounts” kept in storage at the facility, according to the lawsuit.
In August, Justice declared a state of emergency on staffing in West Virginia’s jails and correctional facilities.
Justice used his authority under the state of emergency to have the West Virginia National Guard supply Guard members to staff the facilities.
At the end of June, there were 983 vacancies in the state’s incarceration facilities, Douglas told an interim legislative committee last month.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers approved a class action settlement between regional jail inmates and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
In that settlement, division officials agreed to hire two nurse surveyors and a full-time physician to audit its medical services contractor.
The state entered into a new contract with its medical services provider earlier this year, and the contract contains key terms that addressed many of the issues from that case, mostly arising from incarcerated people’s claims that they were receiving inadequate medical care.
Division officials also agreed to provide the inmates’ attorneys with documents relevant to medical care procedures on a monthly basis for the next two years.