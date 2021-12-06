The program set up by the state to help people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the June 2016 flood has been under federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a state official said Monday.
RISE West Virginia is on a corrective action plan as the result of the investigation that was taking place as early as August, Michelle Tharp Penaloza, program director for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery for the West Virginia Development Office, told the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding Monday morning.
In addition to revealing the investigation, RISE officials said 90% of RISE housing projects had been completed, along with 78% of bridge restoration projects.
Federal investigation
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, questioned Penaloza about why a demolition program had, in his words, “paused” its work to demolish properties that had been damaged beyond use by the flood.
Penaloza said earlier in the meeting the state had been subject to monitoring starting in August. She said federal officials had found the need for corrective actions in the program, including the lack of a duplication of benefits analysis by the West Virginia National Guard, which has helped administer the RISE program and flood recovery efforts.
The process for verifying whether certain properties sustained damage from the flood was one area of concern for federal officials, Penaloza said. Another point state officials had to address was getting people to sign subrogation agreements, indicating they did not receive more federal money than they previously had been approved to receive.
“We’ve been 100% transparent on everything that we’ve discovered,” Penaloza said. “For us to walk away with only one finding, I know it doesn’t feel like a success story, but it really is.”
Baldwin said he was concerned the investigation had been ongoing since August but that lawmakers only were being told about it in December.
“We’ve talked about this program for the last three meetings,” Baldwin said. “That has never been mentioned. So that’s the answer to the question, ‘Why has this program been paused?’ It’s been under federal investigation.”
State officials have complied with the standards set forth from the feds as a result of the investigation, Penaloza said.
“We now have a program that meets the requirements for the federal HUD grant,” Penaloza said.
The state has received $6.8 million for demolition and clearance efforts for flood-damaged properties, including a $1 million boost earlier this year, Penaloza said. So far, $3.5 million of that has been spent to demolish 46 projects.
Penaloza estimated enough federal funds remain to demolish a total of 91 properties.
RISE numbers today
Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and trouble finding property outside of flood zones will set the goalposts back again for the completion of new of RISE homes, said Jennifer Farrell, director of community advancement at the West Virginia Development Office.
Farrell said the new goal is to complete the homes by June 2022. In September, she said she’d hoped to have construction completed by the end of this year.
“I would love to tell you that we’re going to be done in March,” Farrell said under questioning from committee co-chairman Chandler Swope, R-Mercer. “I think that the 10 hardest that we’re trying to serve is going to be probably June.”
The work done so far has cost $82 million out of the $149.8 million the state received from the federal government for flood recovery and reconstruction work, Farrell told the committee.
RISE has completed construction on 350 homes and 42 bridges as of Nov. 30, she said.
There are 37 homes yet to be completed, she said. Ten of those are among the most difficult in the entire project because RISE officials have to find new land on which the homes can be built. The properties where the previous homes stood are in flood zones and don’t meet federal standards for reconstruction, she said.
The other 27 uncompleted homes are under construction, Farrell said.