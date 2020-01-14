Fiesta Dinnerware announces its 52nd color, Butterscotch

On Tuesday, Fiesta Dinnerware announced its 52nd color, Butterscotch, at the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishing Market.
The warm orange-yellow will be the second orange in the current line-up, including 2014’s Poppy, a bold red-orange.
The Newell, W.Va.-based company does not plan to retire any colors at this time, according to a press release. Butterscotch will join the 14 other colors currently in production: Ivory, Slate, Scarlet, Poppy, Daffodil, Sunflower, Lemongrass, Shamrock, Meadow, Turquoise, Lapis, Cobalt, Mulberry and White.
“Butterscotch is a vibrant, cheerful addition to the 2020 Fiesta color spectrum,” Homer Laughlin’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Rich Brinkman, said in a news release. “It’s a warm and inviting nostalgic color that complements so many of the existing Fiesta colors.”
Fiesta is also collaborating on a piece with nora fleming, a company that creates serveware with interchangeable minis. The collaboration piece is a 4-inch Fiesta Dancing Lady that fits into an exclusive Fiesta 14.75-inch round platter in Butterscotch.
“This Fiesta collaboration is a defining moment for our company,” said Nora Fleming, founder of nora fleming, in a news release. “We’re so excited to partner with this established iconic brand. Our audiences are very similar. They are so enthusiastic about our brands and they love to entertain. It’s really a perfect fit.”
In addition to the Fiesta and nora fleming exclusive piece, Fiesta Dinnerware posted a Facebook Live video showing other new products that will arrive later this year, including a star-shaped plate and the Bowl Plate that fits in with its Bistro collection.
Other new items include:
- Blue Christmas tree design on white;
- Fall Fantasy collection in warm colors;
- Chip and Dip set will be available at all retailers, no longer a Macy’s exclusive;
- Two new Halloween patterns: Black Cat and Trick or Treat with a candy corn design;
- Coastal pattern, which includes seashells, starfish and coral in blues and greens;
- Pet canisters in Scarlet.
Standard dinnerware pieces will be available in Butterscotch, including 3 piece Bistro Place Settings, 3 piece Classic Place Settings, and a variety of plates, platters, bowls, mugs, the signature disk pitcher and serving pieces, according to a news release.
Butterscotch pieces will be available locally at Macy’s, and on www.fiestafactorydirect.com by mid-June. Fiesta Dinnerware was created in 1936, and is lead-free and dishwasher, microwave and oven safe.