Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fiesta Jade.jpg

Fiesta Dinnerware has announced jade as its 2023 color of the year.

 Fiesta Tableware Company

Fiesta Dinnerware has announced Jade as its 2023 color of the year.

This is the 55th color produced since Fiesta was introduced in 1936.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Recommended for you