Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023

By Leann Ray
Jan 10, 2023

Fiesta Dinnerware has announced Jade as its 2023 color of the year.

This is the 55th color produced since Fiesta was introduced in 1936.

The Newell, West Virginia-based company releases a new color each year. In November, the company announced it was discontinuing the color Slate to make way for the 2023 color.

Jade, a deep green, will join 13 other Fiesta colors -- the 2022 color Peony, Scarlet, Poppy, Butterscotch, Daffodil, Sunflower, Lemongrass, Meadow, Mulberry, Twilight, Lapis, Turquoise and White.

The new color will be available for purchase by June 1.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com.