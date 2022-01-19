Fire destroyed a building in the East End of Charleston that housed the origins of the Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right and HospiceCare nonprofit organizations.
The building, officially called St. Elizabeth’s House, was located in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street beside St. John’s Episcopal Church, where the Manna Meal soup kitchen operates. The building belonged to the church.
Charleston Fire Marshal Lt. Justin Alford said a call about the fire came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A fight had broken out between people who were staying in tents near the building. During the fight, someone lit a tent on fire, which spread to the structure, Alford said.
No injuries were reported from the fire, but one person was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries sustained in the altercation. Alford said Wednesday morning the department was working on an arrest warrant for one person on arson charges related to the fire.
Because of safety issues, the city’s building department began tearing down the structure while firefighters were still battling the blaze, and had finished the work early Wednesday morning, a city spokesperson said.
Ellen Allen, executive director of Covenant House, said the homeless services provider started as a small clothing center and a drop-in shelter in 1981 and was there until 2001, when its current location on Shrewsbury Street opened.
West Virginia Health Right and HospiceCare, too, trace their origins to the building. Former Health Right director Pat White said the free and charitable clinic started as a loose network of volunteer medical professionals who provided care to clients of Manna Meal. It operated a clinic in the building for a time, as well.
The volunteers who started the organization that became HospiceCare had a desk and a phone with an answering machine in the building, said marketing coordinator Jeff Sikorovsky.
Manna Meal had office space in the building but never served meals there, director Amy Wolfe said.
“There’s real historical significance,” Allen said of the building. “It’s dear to many people in this community, because it’s existed so long and so many wonderful things were born there.”
The Rev. Jim Lewis, former rector of St. John’s, said that, when he came to the church in 1974, there were people who wanted to tear down St. Elizabeth’s House to make way for more parking. An engineer’s assessment showed that the building was in good shape but needed work.
Former governor Gaston Caperton, then a member of the parish, assigned someone from his insurance agency to help with the building, Lewis said.
The church vestry thought it would cost too much money to fix up, he said.
“[The man Caperton assigned to help] went around with a truck and got people to donate stuff to fix that building up, and then went and got prison labor out — he managed to do that — to paint it and fix it up. And that was the beginning of Covenant House.”
Barbara Ferraro and Patricia Hussey, the first co-directors of Covenant House, lived in the house for a time, Lewis said.
“There’d be no Covenant House if St. John’s Church hadn’t taken time out to say, wait a minute, there’s still some life in that building,” Lewis said. “And, by God, there was. And you can see it was used for a lot of things.”
Most recently, St. John’s had been using the space to house the Opportunity Shop, a thrift store that provided clothing and other items to the community at low to no cost. The store had limited hours during the pandemic but had handed out coats to people as recently as a week ago, the Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, current rector at St. Johns, said.
The church had recently begun to clean out the space, which Boomgaard said ended up being a hidden blessing.
“We wanted to give it a really thorough clean, before we started our next season, and so there was a lot less in there than there usually would have been,” she said. “And that was a blessing, because it meant that, when the fire department arrived, they didn’t have to worry about boxes of donations that might crumble on them or something like that.
“It’s, I think, one of the reasons why there were no injuries as a result of the fire,” Boomgaard said.
Those who might need clothing and other services provided at the former Opportunity Shop can go to The Boutique, a similar service provided by the Coalition for Community Renewal in the basement of St. Marks United Methodist Church, she said.
“Those who need clothing will still be able to get it, even while we sort of continue, and we’re kind of going to continue to discern where God is calling us next,”she said, “and how we are called to be in the hands and feet of Christ to the city of Charleston.”
Manna Meal director Amy Wolfe said the people who stayed in tents around the building were known to the church and had been offered services. Some of them were in the process of getting into housing, she said.
Wolfe was alerted to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. By that time, some of the people who were staying there had disbursed, she said. Others who were still on site were taken into the church to get warm, she said.
“We’re trying to make arrangements to get them into shelters and things now,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe praised the response to the fire, which included homeless outreach coordinator Kevin Johnson.
She said more needs to be done for people experiencing homelessness in Charleston.
“We need to take a look at what we do for these individuals moving forward,” Wolfe said. “We need to do something much more long-term. I know the city has plans and everyone is working toward the goal. And, collectively, I have no doubts that we can work to do more. “
With city support, the United Way of Central West Virginia and other providers open warming shelters for people when the temperature drops below 15 degrees. Tuesday night’s temperature was 21 degrees around 11 p.m. and stayed within a couple of degrees through the night, according to the National Weather Service.
“What we are all truly working for is a true low-barrier shelter, where it would sort of be open 24/7, like a warming center,” Wolfe said, “where people can come, and they can bring more things and [there would be] no barriers. Then they could be offered services, once they’re there.”
In a statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said homelessness is a problem that will require the entire Charleston community to work on and that she’s proud of the work her Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office has done with local service providers.
“We received several applications for the American Rescue Plan Act funding that aim to tackle this generational problem,” Goodwin said. “In addition, the city has requested federal aid in the form of Congressional Directed Spending, and we are hopeful that we will receive funding to help support those in our community working toward housing everyone.
“This is not a problem that was created overnight, nor will it be solved overnight, and we must work together in a coordinated effort to help those in our community experiencing homelessness,” Goodwin said.