Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Known as both a family restaurant and a great place to grab a burger with a brew, Hurricane’s FireSide Grille is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month.

It was founded by Marc Brown and the current co-owners Judith Sydenstricker and Rob Sydenstricker. The restaurant has expanded over the years to include multiple rooms for private parties and an outdoor dining area for the warmer months.

Recommended for you