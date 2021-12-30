Ten units of West Virginia's state parks system are hosting free guided hikes Saturday as part of the First Day Hikes project, a nationwide initiative designed to get people outside and on a trail on New Year's Day.
First Day Hikes debuted in 1992 under the sponsorship of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. As interest in the program blossomed, it was adopted in 2012 by America's State Parks, a national association of state park directors. Now held in all 50 states, First Day Hikes last year drew 55,000 participants to 400 trails across the nation, where a collective 133,000 miles were hiked.
The annual New Year's Day event is open to hikers of all ages. Young children should be accompanied by adults. No reservations are required.
Participants are urged to carry water and a snack and to dress appropriately for weather conditions. Hike leaders may ask that masks be worn during pre-hike briefings, depending on trailhead social distancing possibilities. First Day Hike patches will be given to all participants completing the hikes.
This year, First Day Hikes are taking place at Forks of Coal State Natural Area, Kanawha State Forest and Chief Logan, Twin Falls, Pipestem, Tygart Lake, Blackwater, Cass Scenic Railroad, Cacapon and North Bend state parks. Hikes are generally one or two miles long with stops at points of interest and to hear comments by hike leaders, who in most cases are park naturalists. Most hikes are completed in one to two hours.
Starting times and meeting places for Saturday's First Day Hikes are:
Kanawha State Forest, 1 p.m. at new forest headquarters building in the former swimming pool area, sponsored by Kanawha State Forest Foundation. Number of hikes and trails will be determined by the number of participants and social distancing needs.
Forks of Coal State Natural Area, 11 a.m. at the new Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center. Volunteers from Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will lead two hikes, both rated "moderate," the longest of which covers less than 1.5 miles.
Chief Logan State Park, 10 a.m. at park museum. Park naturalist Lauren Cole will lead a one-mile hike on Cliffside Trail.
North Bend State Park, 10 a.m. at Picnic Shelter No. 3. Park naturalist Adam Wissner will lead a two-hour hike.
Tygart Lake State Park, 10 a.m. at park campground. Two-mile hike along School Bus Loop Trail led by park naturalist Jacob Jackson.
Blackwater Falls State Park, 10:30 a.m. at Harold Walters Nature Center. A 1.5-mile, 90-minute hike includes Pendleton Trace Trail to Pendleton Point Overlook before following Spudder Track and Gee Haw Ski Trail for a loop back to the nature center. Park naturalist Paulita Cousin will lead.
Twin Falls Resort State Park, 1 p.m. at campground store, led by naturalist Tammy Cooper on Cliffside Trail.
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, 1 p.m. at Cass Company Store. A park superintendent or assistant superintendent will lead a two-hour, three-mile roundtrip hike along the Greenbrier River Rail Trail.
Cacapon Resort State Park, 10 a.m. at Nature Center. Park naturalist Valerie Changes will lead a two-mile hike on Hovermale Trail that passes a former homestead and a meandering stream. Master naturalist Clark Dixon will lead a one-mile hike on Cabin Loop Trail, while master naturalist Dale Kirchner will lead a 2.5 mile-hike on Laurel Trail offering mountain and lake views. First two hikes rated "easy," third hike rated "moderate."
Pipestem Resort State Park, 1 p.m. at golf course pro shop. Park naturalist Julie McQuade will lead a 90-minute hike that follows a section of the golf course cart path. Cocoa and cookies await those who complete the walk.