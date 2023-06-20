The winning punch, Cindy Scott's "Mountain Mama's Refresher," is served up to the crowd during the West Virginia 160th birthday celebration Tuesday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The winning punch, Cindy Scott's "Mountain Mama's Refresher," is served up to the crowd during the West Virginia 160th birthday celebration Tuesday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
West Virginia Deputy State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt taps first lady Cathy Justice’s shoulders with a sword on Tuesday, inducting her into the Golden Horseshoe Society as an honorary member. Justice was nominated for the honor by Greenbrier County Superintendent Jeff Bryant.
West Virginia Ambassador Camp campers sing “The West Virginia Hills” during the celebration of West Virginia’s 160th birthday on Tuesday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday Tuesday with festivities featuring cake, punch and music at the Culture Center in Charleston.
In addition to first lady Cathy Justice and Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice was joined on stage by 65 youths from across the state who are participating this week in the West Virginia Ambassadors Camp, an educational summer camp open to the state's eighth-graders.
The campers sang “The West Virginia Hills,” led by Leslie Riedel, choral director at Capital High School, with Josh O’Dell, artist-in-residence and West Virginia State University professor, on piano. Emmet Cahill, lead singer of Irish singing group Celtic Thunder, also performed at the ceremony, singing "Danny Boy" and "Home Among the Hills."
In his remarks, Justice said the state has reached new heights of prosperity.
“It has been an honor, beyond belief, being your governor. Cathy and I feel exactly just that. It’s an honor to be ruddering a boat that is so capable of doing really neat and good stuff,” Justice said.
He added, “We’re a faith-based people. We’re a people that are craftsmen. We’re a people that know the difference between right and wrong, and try to do the right stuff, even though we fail sometimes.”
After the governor's remarks, Cathy Justice was inducted as an honorary member into the Golden Horseshoe Society and was knighted by state Deputy Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt.
Department of Education State Social Studies Coordinator Dustin Lambert said recipients of the award are exemplary educators or community members who have made outstanding contributions to West Virginia. Only county school superintendents have the ability to nominate candidates for the award, he said.
Cathy Justice was nominated by Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant. In his nomination letter, Bryant highlighted her work with Communities in Schools, a national, nonprofit drop-out prevention program she brought to West Virginia.
Bryant also pointed out Cathy Justice’s support for the West Virginia History Bowl, the West Virginia Ambassadors Camp and the First Lady Student Artist Series, a series of contests for students with topics often related to the state and its history.
Cathy Justice revealed the victor of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest during the cutting of the official state birthday cake. Cindy Scott from Morgantown emerged as the chosen champion among the numerous participants who submitted their finest nonalcoholic punch recipes.
Accompanied by her lifelong friend, Sandy Murdock, Scott took the spotlight to present the punch they had collaboratively crafted during their college days at West Virginia University. Their creation, called Mountain Mama's Refresher, features a combination of orange juice, lemonade concentrate, cherries and other select ingredients. To give attendees a taste, a sample of the winning punch was served.
