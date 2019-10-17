First snow of season descends on state's higher eastern mountains

Snow made a brief season debut in some of the state’s highest mountains early Thursday, creating fleeting wintry scenes in the spruce forests atop Snowshoe Mountain Resort and providing contrast to fall colors on display on the slopes of Canaan Valley.
“It’s right on schedule,” said Shawn Cassell, spokesman for Snowshoe Mountain Resort. “We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”
Subfreezing temperatures early Thursday lasted long enough for a dusting of snow to coat the still-green grassy ski slopes near the top of the 4,848-foot-high mountain, and coat the spruce boughs and paving stones at the resort’s mountaintop Village shopping and dining area.
White Grass Touring Center in Canaan Valley posted a photo on its website showing snow covering the upper slopes of the former Weiss Knob Ski Area, now a part of the touring center’s cross-country terrain, on Thursday morning.
October snowfalls are not unusual in the eastern highlands of West Virginia. Last year, Snowshoe logged its first snowfall on Oct. 21, while the first snowfall of 2017 arrived on Oct. 29, piling up as deep as six inches in Davis and Canaan Valley in Tucker County.
“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Cassell, who said the state’s largest ski resort is shooting for a Nov. 21 opening. Last year, Snowshoe opened for the season on Nov. 21, with 11 trails and three lifts available to early season snow sports enthusiasts.
Cassell said Snowshoe Mountain’s snow-making system will be activated on Nov. 1, weather permitting.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for this morning for a number of southern counties, including McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette and Raleigh.
While nighttime temperatures are expected to dive into the 30s across much of the state by daybreak, according to the NWS, daytime highs in the Kanawha Valley should rebound into the 70s by Saturday and remain there through Monday.
In other winter weather developments, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued its annual outlook for December, January and February. It indicates a likelihood of a slightly warmer and wetter winter from the mid-Ohio Valley to the Central Appalachians, which includes most of West Virginia.