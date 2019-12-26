Flags lowered to honor ex-legislators Legg, Susman

Flags will be lowered at the West Virginia Capitol and elsewhere to honor two former state legislators who died Monday.
Ken Legg died on Monday at the age of 96. Legg served one term in the House of Delegates representing Fayette County, but was best known for his decades at the head of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association. After his legislative term, he stayed at the Capitol as a lobbyist for the West Virginia Education Association, then jumped to the WVSSPA in 1973 and helmed that group until his retirement in 2004.
In 1988, he told a Charleston Gazette reporter his rules for lobbying: "Always deal in good faith, never threaten -- I wouldn't do it even if I could deliver. Don't beg, just go and tell your story. And keeping a sense of humor is always good."
Before his legislative term, Legg was a teacher and principal at Pax High School in Fayette County and coached the school's boys basketball team to a state championship in 1954.
Legg's funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Keller Funeral Home in Dunbar, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery in Oak Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Also Monday, former Raleigh County delegate Sally Susman died at the age of 89. Susman served in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2006, when she lost a race for state Senate. She was re-elected to the House for one final term in 2008.
Susman was also a former Raleigh County school board member, and was the publisher of two newspapers, the Mullens Advocate and the Gulf Times in Sophia. She was a director of the Bank of Mount Hope and The Raleigh County National Bank.
Her obituary in the Register-Herald said Susman "was committed to improving education, health care and making sure all were treated fairly. She was never afraid to speak her mind and to fight for what she believed in."
Susman's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Melton Mortuary Chapel in Beckley, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. The burial service will be private.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered U.S. and West Virginia flags lowered at the Capitol and state facilities in Fayette County lowered on Friday in Legg's honor, and at the Capitol and state facilities in Raleigh County on Saturday in Susman's honor.
