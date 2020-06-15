Flash flooding damages homes, blocks roads in Fayette County

MINDEN — Cloudbursts that dumped 3 to 4 inches of rain in a matter of hours on parts of Fayette County on Sunday brought Arbuckle Creek rapidly out of its banks, where it blocked roads, battered bridges and swept into a number of homes, including one occupied by Curt Baldwin.
Baldwin was dozing in his creekside Minden home late Sunday afternoon when floodwater found its way into the structure.
"When he woke up, water was flowing under his bed," said Baldwin's neighbor, Dave Duncan.
"That was a surprise," Baldwin said.
Before long, surging floodwater had toppled Baldwin's refrigerator, relocated his washer and dryer, ruined a newly bought couch and deposited a gooey layer of silt on all of his floors. Soon, Duncan came to the rescue, appearing at Baldwin's door in his johnboat to take him to dry ground.
A few hundred yards upstream, Percy Fruit had also been napping in his home on Sunday afternoon.
"But something happened to make me wake up, and when I got up, a hailstorm started, and then we had 4 inches of rain fall in two hours," Fruit said.
Soon, Arbuckle Creek was roaring with cascading floodwater and a chorus of tumbling boulders, and Fruit's afternoon siesta instantly became a distant memory.
"The weather forecast said another storm was coming our way" Fruit said. Luckily, that turned out not to be the case.
"We would have been in really bad shape if that had hit us, too," he said.
Although more than a dozen homes in the Minden area were damaged by flash flooding on Sunday, Fruit's home escaped damage. That wasn't the case in early July of 2001, when a rain-swollen Arbuckle Creek damaged virtually every house in the narrow valley encompassing most of Minden.
"We had just come home from a trip to New York and gone to bed," he recalled. "When I woke up, water was coming around the house."
Fruit said he had just enough time to help family members cross a fence standing between their house and dry ground before leaving. That flood ruined the flooring in his kitchen, living room and two bedrooms, but left his home salvageable.
As Fruit spoke, a state Division of Highways excavator operator attacked a jumbled expanse of creek boulders deposited adjacent to the Minden man's property during the weekend, carving out a new channel to ease future high water episodes.
Across Arbuckle Creek from Fruit's home, Susie Worley-Jenkins craned her neck at the entrance to a washed-out unpaved road that followed a creek downstream.
"Can you see that pile of dirt way down the road, to the right?" she asked. "That's the Shaffer Superfund Site. The [Environmental Protection Agency] just finished their third cleanup, and this flood could have uncovered everything they were trying to seal up."
Since the early 1980s, the EPA, state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies have conducted on-again, off-again cleanup activity on soil with elevated levels of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) at Minden. Much of the activity focused on the site where, from 1970 to 1984, Shaffer Equipment Co. built power substations to serve coal mines.
The surge of high water from Arbuckle Creek also swept through Oak Hill's wastewater treatment plant, Worley-Jenkins said, adding untreated sewage to the possible PCB toxins flowing down the creek into the New River and beyond.
A spokesman at Fayette County's Emergency Services office said he had heard no reports about the Shaffer EPA site being damaged by flooding, and said there were no reports of deaths or injuries from flooding within the county.
Floodwater had entered the Minden Post Office, leaving a thin coating of mud on its floor, but the building was open on Monday. Minden Road was blocked by high water on Sunday and early Monday, and partially blocked on Monday by repair work to a slide caused by heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday.
High water also made the road connecting Oak Hill with Whipple impassable late Sunday and early Monday, and water had damaged several homes along the road. In Oak Hill on Sunday, a section of East Main Street became impassible due to high water for several hours.
Minden appeared to be the hardest-hit community in the county, according to emergency workers.
Rainstorms on Sunday also caused flash flooding at scattered locations across Southern West Virginia, including southern McDowell County near the town of War.
Late Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Fayette County in the Oak Hill, Minden, Scarbro and Whipple areas "due to significant local flooding."