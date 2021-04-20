Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday a portion of Kanawha Boulevard will close on Fridays beginning May 7 for food trucks during lunchtime.
“Food Truck Fridays,” beginning in two weeks, will close Kanawha Boulevard from Capitol Street to Court Street from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Goodwin said in a news release.
“We are excited to add another unique option to Charleston’s lunch scene. Food Truck Fridays will bring trucks from around the region specializing in an array of cuisines,” Goodwin said.
Last year, the city hosted Food Truck Wednesdays at Slack Plaza on Summers Street.
For people or businesses with a food truck who would like to reserve a spot, the city asks to contact Renee Jones at Renee.Jones@cityofcharleston.org or 304-348-8000, ext. 104 or Jane Bostic at Jane.Bostic@cityofcharleston.org or 304-348-8000, ext. 138.
After food trucks close at 3 p.m., Capitol and Hale streets will be blocked off for outdoor dining. Capitol Street will close at 3 p.m. on Fridays through 11 p.m. on Sundays, and Hale Street will be closed Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. — one lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.
Outdoor dining will last until Labor Day, but there is no end date listed for Food Truck Fridays, according to the release. Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the food truck area, and parking spaces will be reserved on Court Street for those picking up take-out orders.