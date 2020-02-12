For McDowell County, continuous flooding breeds frustrations

COALWOOD — At 70 years old, Sharon Russell can’t remember going a year in McDowell County without experiencing flooding.
Sometimes it’s a lot, washing out miles of roads and the foundations for houses. Other times it’s less, closing just the shoulder of a road or inching into backyards.
It’s always there, though, Russell said.
“There’s never been any getting away from it, and I suppose there never will be,” Russell said. “It’s what we know.”
Russell lives in Coalwood, a small town less than 10 miles south of Welch, with her husband, 78-year-old Tommy Carter. The back of their home rests against a mountain side, and Clear Fork Creek runs through their front yard, parallel to the street.
A wooden bridge, roughly 8 feet by 10 feet, connects them to the road. Their neighbors all have a similar set up. Russell said that when the water gets too high, they have no way of leaving.
“We’re stranded. That’s all there is to it. Absolutely stranded,” Russell said.
“When we feel the high waters coming, we move the cars, make sure we’re stocked up on supplies — you know, gas for the generator, coal for the fire, food, water — and we wait. That’s all there is,” Carter said.
And for the next few days after any flooding event, the couple sets out to clean up trash that collects underneath the bridge, forming a sort of dam. The water there runs an average of 4 feet deep, Carter said.
On Wednesday, a deep freezer banged against the steel support beams Carter installed under the bridge to strengthen it. Around the freezer were dozens of soda cans, liquor bottles, balls, buckets and various other pieces of garbage.
Usually, Russell said, they’ll clear underneath the bridge before the water gets too high so the trash won’t pile up, but they didn’t see the point this time. They also didn’t know how they were going to manage hauling the deep freezer up out of the water.
“Not when we’re going to be right back out there tomorrow, next week, week after that,” Russell said. “All those people’s trash, from anywhere up there, it’s our responsibility now, and it’s not fair.”
When the bridge washes out, the trash moves with it, Russell said. It hasn’t done so completely in recent floods.
The last one Carter could recall was in July 2001, which still stands as one of the most devastating floods in recent McDowell County history. There were millions of dollars in damage. Hundreds of residents lost their homes, and thousands more were left without drinking water or electricity for days.
Carter remembers being stranded in Welch, unable to get back to his home in Coalwood. Days later, when the roads were cleared, he had no way to cross the creek — its water still running high — to get to the house.
Last week, McDowell County declared a state of emergency due to continuous rainfall, according to the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. In Coalwood and War particularly, creeks and streams continued to rise, even as the rain slowed.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued another flash flood warning for the area, which will stay in effect until Thursday morning at least.
David Marsalek, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Charleston office, said the areas can expect to see between an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain on Wednesday night.
“Even though it’s not a tremendous amount of rain, the main problem with it is that we’ve obviously had a wet couple of weeks here between two other rain events,” Marsalek said. “At this point in time, with the rain coming down, there’s nowhere for it to go. It’s going to collect.”
Streams, creeks and rivers are already running high from last week’s rain, Marsalek said. There hasn’t been enough time for the ground to dry and absorb the moisture, and those conditions make the area especially vulnerable for flash flooding, according to Marsalek.
“It’s the whole sensitivity to the area from additional rain,” Marsalek said. “If it were drier out you’d have more time, more places for the water to go. In this case, things happen quicker. Water rises quicker. That’s the ‘flash’ in ‘flash flood.’”
McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson said the county commission met Wednesday to organize and prepare for any potential flooding the best they can.
“The 911 Center has law enforcement on standby, we’ve got more in flood prone areas and we’re calling extra rescue squads in case,” Patterson said. “We’re doing what we can, and we are prepared, but no, we can’t stop a natural phenomenon.”
This isn’t new for Patterson, or the county commission. He said they prepared the same way last week and have anytime the threat of flooding hits the county again, but there’s only so much they can do.
At a certain point, Patterson said, it does get frustrating.
“Every year we’re clearing the same roads and it seems like nothing is changing, except for maybe it’s happening more,” Patterson said.
One of those roads is a main entrance point for Welch, U.S. 52. At an underpass right outside of the county seat, the Tug Fork River regularly rises to street level, making it impossible to drive through. That was the case last week, and Patterson said he wouldn’t be surprised if it happens again Thursday.
“That’s not a small, old town road going up to who-knows-holler — that’s U.S. 52. It’s our main road across, in, out of the county,” Patterson said. “And if you do get through that, well odds are on a day with heavy rain you’ll be stopped somewhere else.”
Regularly, Patterson fields calls from county residents concerned about continuous rainfall. They’re afraid of losing their houses or being stranded, much like Carter and Russell.
Per the WVDHSEM’s floodplain map, a majority of McDowell County’s central residential areas sit in floodplains, which have grown larger and wider as more floods have occurred throughout the years.
Patterson said that while natural disasters aren’t preventable, he wishes the state and federal governments would support the county in cleaning up the rivers and streams. This, if done with the proper equipment, could help remove feet of silt that’s settled at the bottom of the waterways that may be making high-water conditions more common.
Sure, he said, state offices are always on board to help in the case of emergencies, but now he sees the need to step up for preventative measures, too, and the county officials can’t do it alone.
“We’re cash-strapped and sometimes our hands are tied. We appreciate what they do for us, when they can, and when I call them tomorrow, yes, they’ll be down here helping,” Patterson said, “but maybe if we could get some of this done before — do the work to stop more work — we’d all be better off. Some of us would probably be safer, I’d say for sure.”