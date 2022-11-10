Warm, dry and breezy weather Thursday across much of West Virginia kept wildfires that broke out earlier in the week smoldering and set the stage for new fires to ignite.
Fires burning on public lands Thursday included the Wildrock Wildfire in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Teays Landing area just north of the New River Gorge Bridge and began burning its way up a 900-foot canyon wall.
Later in the day, a wildfire broke out in Kanawha State Forest near the southern trailhead for the Middle Ridge Trail System.
By Thursday morning, the Wildrock Wildfire had charred an estimated 200 acres and was being fought by National Park Service fire crews from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Virginia's Shenandoah National Park. Volunteer firefighters from the Fayetteville area were deployed to protect homes and other structures in the Wild Rock residential development, which borders the national park at the rim of the gorge.
Also battling the Gorge blaze was a UH-760 Blackhawk helicopter equipped with a hoist system and 500-gallon bucket, crewed by a five-member team from the West Virginia Army National Guard's 1-150th Assault Battalion in Wheeling.
The unit had been training for a few years on the use of the airborne firefighting system, but Thursday's mission at the nation's newest national park marked its first practical application.
At the Kanawha State Forest wildfire, firefighters and two fire trucks from area volunteer fire departments briefly were surrounded by flames and trapped as they approached an aviation navigation tower at the top of Middle Mountain.
"They put on their protective gear and had enough water left to knock the fire down and were able to get out without any injuries," said Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman.
Other fires active Thursday in Kanawha County included a blaze off Brounland Road south of Southridge Center that had been burning since Wednesday. A fire in the Red Warrior area of Cabin Creek continued to blaze after breaking out earlier in the week but was believed to have been contained by Thursday afternoon while a new fire was reported on Dry Branch of Cabin Creek.
"Let's pray for rain," Sigman said Thursday afternoon. "It's supposed to be here by morning."
According to the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole were expected to sweep into West Virginia late Thursday night, replacing low humidity with tropical moisture, including one to two inches of rainfall through Friday night across much of the region.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.