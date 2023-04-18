The heartbreak poured from Donnie Wilson’s voice in January when Charleston Department Store announced it would be closing its doors.
“It gives me chills,” Wilson, 78, said as she wrapped up 44 years at the one-time West Side institution. “It breaks my heart. I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I’m too old. Nobody will want me. I’ve lost my husband, so this is my life.”
Someone did want her. She received a new lease on her retail existence April 10 when she began a new life as a Drug Emporium employee. Drug Emporium owner Bob Petryszak and chief financial officer Rob Henson decided to bring her on when a friend showed them the Gazette-Mail article.
Wilson, who uses Donnie as a nickname, didn’t take long to decide.
“They’ve all been very nice to me,” she said. “It’s like a new home, you’ve got to get adjusted.”
Petryszak and Henson knew of her through the friend who showed them the article. Plus, the two had gotten to spend some time around Wilson just a couple of weeks ago as Charleston Department Store sold off the very last of its stock.
They were stunned to see her passing out candy to customers, just a day before her 44-year-old home closed. She wanted to thank them.
“That quote, ‘Nobody will want me,’" Henson said. “That was kind of a tearjerker.”
Petryszak said he can’t wait to integrate her more fully into the store.
“She’ll be working two, three, four full days a week,” the owner said. “She’ll end up helping when asked to. Our clothing and shoe lines continue to grow.”
Wilson is happy and flattered that another employer sought her out.
“This place came to me,” Wilson said. “It did make me feel good. They came to see me two times, called the house.”
At Charleston Department Store, Wilson was known as an employee who needed little direction. She worked the same whether a boss was around or not.
“I don’t pay any attention to them,” she said of bosses. "They put their pants on just like me. I’m not going to be afraid of them.”
Both Petryszak and Henson laughed when they heard what Wilson had said. They don’t want her to be afraid, just do what she does. Her co-workers feel the same way.
“I’m on anti-inflammatories that help me walk,” said employee Kim Kropp, 57. “I don’t think I’ll be getting around that easy at 78.”
Employee Nene Menor is 67 and is amazed at how fit and able Wilson is.
“She can still work,” Menor said. “She’s strong, you can tell by the way she walks. And she’s sweet, just like the banana I’m eating,” said Menor, eating lunch in the break room.
“She knows what’s she’s doing,” Kropp said. “She has a lot of knowledge. There’s not a lot of training involved. It’s just showing her the way we do things. I tell her, ‘This is what we’re doing, and you go at it.’ ”
To Wilson, employment is a two-way street: “They’ve got to be good to you for you to be good to them.”
She looked and dressed Friday like someone much younger. Sparkly decor dotted the lapel and front of her denim jacket. She wore a glittery West Virginia University T-shirt with the autographs of Mountaineer basketball coach Bob Huggins and former football coach Dana Holgorsen. On her feet were blue and gold Nikes.
A young mindset is important to Wilson. Her husband had already retired when he died six years ago.
“Once you hit that rocking chair," she said, "you’re gone.”
