The heartbreak poured from Donnie Wilson’s voice in January when Charleston Department Store announced it would be closing its doors.

“It gives me chills,” Wilson, 78, said as she wrapped up 44 years at the one-time West Side institution. “It breaks my heart. I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I’m too old. Nobody will want me. I’ve lost my husband, so this is my life.”

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

