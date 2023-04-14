Jay Goldman only knows how to be one way.
His longtime friend and onetime member of his inner-City Council circle, Tom Lane, remembers the pugnacious former mayor’s battles.
“Jay got into it with the firefighters,” Lane, 76, remembers. “He was in your face with them, very blunt, talking about reducing staff. It was a combativeness.”
The 79-year-old real estate executive served as Charleston mayor from 1999 until 2003. His tenure came to an end when he became the fourth consecutive one-term mayor who failed to make it out of his primary, a political and statistical oddity.
No one knows to what degree the struggles with both the city fire and refuse departments cost him. He believed firemen were abusing overtime and Waste Management could save the city money by giving the national, private company the refuse contract.
Both groups were, to say the least, adamantly opposed. In the end, Goldman lost the Democratic primary election to Chris Smith. Future four-term Mayor Danny Jones defeated Smith in the 2003 general.
“Who knows?” Goldman said, when asked if he thought those issues cost him the job. “You’re going to create enemies, for various reasons. We were looking at ways to streamline trash collection, that’s all. We had a lot of expense in it. It got a lot of people upset, but at the end of the day people just wanted their trash picked up.”
Goldman did not want the garbage plan public as it was being hatched. Lane and a few other Council members knew Goldman was interested. When the then-Charleston Gazette asked Goldman if he had asked for secrecy, he simply said yes.
Love him or hate him, Goldman possessed a feisty nature maybe not best suited for the politics of the day, but one determined to see his own ideas to fruition.
“In Jay’s case, I always felt he basically did the right thing, but he was often controversial,” Lane said. “That’s just the way he was. He didn’t have that Danny Jones ability to spin the message in a positive way. I think it led to his defeat at the polls.”
As for the fights with the fire and refuse departments, Lane said he understood Goldman’s reasoning but maybe not his methods. The city was dealing with a budget crunch.
These days, Goldman is happy with himself, his real estate business and his time as mayor. At 79, he doesn’t look much older than when he left office 20 years ago.
“I’m pretty active,” said the tall, lanky Goldman. “I try to eat right, live right. I lift a few weights, have a rowing machine, try to park a little way from the door.”
Goldman Associates is a Charleston commercial real estate stalwart. His son Todd is a major player, and Todd’s wife a successful residential real estate saleswoman. Daughter Anne has been a smash as a restaurant developer, working for McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme and others. He credits wife Becky for healthy cooking.
Goldman served as a meat-and-potatoes mayor, one who saw a budget crunch and maintenance issues that needed addressed.
“Politicians are very quick to cut ribbons and get accolades for new projects but they don’t do any maintenance,” he said.
Take me out to the ballpark
While Jones’ administration had been in office two years when the city’s new ballpark opened in 2005, it was Goldman who did much of the heavy lifting. The idea had its opponents.
Using Charleston’s share of economic development money divvied out around the state for various projects, Goldman threw his weight behind a new park.
“I saw an opportunity there,” Goldman said. “After studying ballparks around the country it made more sense to put the ballpark downtown. Danny followed through with that. My position was if you wanted my support, you needed to support the ballpark.”
Jones defeated Smith easily in the general election and the ballpark project stayed on track. The city sold the Watt Powell land to Charleston Area Medical Center, where its cancer center now sits.
Devoted Kanawha City Councilwoman Ditty Markham favored a park on the site, citing a lack of green space in that part of town. That disagreement created some testy exchanges in Council meetings.
“Jay and I actually were friends,” Markham said. “It may have seemed that we were cantankerous with each other personally, but privately we were friends. I was upset with him over the sale of the Watt Powell property. It wasn’t a matter of being opposed to building it, just don’t use our money to do it.”
The park has served the city well, even enduring the loss of a Class A-affiliated franchise. The Charleston Dirty Birds, an independent team, now call it home and bring in respectable crowds.
“The ballpark has been good for the city,” Markham concedes. “It was probably a good move.”
Another Goldman project resulted in using asphalt to pave over crumbling sidewalk on the upper Kanawha Boulevard walkway. Councilman Charlie Loeb argued that the concrete underneath would cause cracks in the asphalt.
Goldman held to his position, calling it “basic maintenance,” as he did repairs to roads, retaining walls and the like. There are cracks in the asphalt on the outer edges but it’s more than 20 years old now. Much of what Goldman did on the walkway Jones expanded upon, with a more ambitious venture that broadened the walk from Magic Island to Patrick Street.
Present Mayor Amy Goodwin announced in January her administration would do more walkway expansion, from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge.
Another Goldman project that improved views on both sides of the river involved killing riverbank trees with a spray. “I caught a lot of grief for that,” Goldman said. “It made it look like we had sprayed Agent Orange all over the city.” The project also involved stone rip rap to shore up the bank.
Goldman championed the construction of a new city communications center, one that coordinated communications for the police, fire and public works departments.
All along the way, Goldman remained accessible. Reporters had his cell phone number.
“I didn’t have a PR person,” he said. “I didn’t need it. You can only spin the truth so many ways. You may not like the message, but if you’re out of money you’re out of money. There’s no need to create committees.”
Goldman was in office when the city changed the name of Broad Street to Leon Sullivan Way. Sullivan, a Charleston native and West Virginia State University graduate. Sullivan went on to pastor a huge Philadelphia church, serve on the General Motors Board of Directors and authored “The Sullivan Principles,” which pressured companies not to do business in then-apartheid South Africa.
God’s waiting room
Goldman pulled no punches when assessing Charleston’s future. He called the city’s “God’s waiting room,” noting the aging population, the metro area’s low workforce participation and other factors that have been much discussed more acutely since.
“When you get all these numbers working against you, you’re just not going to be able to attract development,” said Goldman, who is a big fan of West Virginia University economist John Deskins, whose unvarnished economic reports aren’t inspiring.
An astute business observer, Goldman says attracting economic development has changed considerably since the Internet’s advent.
“Today they go to the internet and look at your numbers,” he said. “It’s a numbers game. They see we’re undereducated, unhealthy. These are things you’ve got to get reversed.”
Goldman isn’t waiting on anything. He has always taken pride in needing very little sleep. In a recent interview he said he went to bed the night before at 1 a.m. and awoke at 4:20 a.m.
He loved to make the rounds of city departments at 5:30 a.m.
“I still have no hesitancy in saying ‘I’ll meet you somewhere at 5:30 in the morning,’ ” he said. “You find out how serious they are about their issue.”
Lane is amazed at Goldman’s energy.
“I never figured out how he could do that, out at 5 in the morning,” Lane said. “When does he go to bed at night?”
