Edward Allen Bell, who has developed luxury housing in and out of West Virginia, has purchased for $4.5 million the former One Commerce Square office tower, at the corner of Lee and Hale streets.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Bell said he plans to build 67 condominium units on floors three through 17 and is still considering what to do with the first two floors. He is working to arrange some sort of retail/food mix on those floors. He would not offer a potential rental price per unit, saying he needed a better fix on mechanical and heating system costs first.
Bell, 54, of Hurricane, is the sole developer and owner of Eagle View apartment complex atop a mountain east of the city. He also owns, among other properties, high-end apartment/condominium complexes in Morgantown, Wheeling, Bridgeport and Columbus, Ohio. All those complexes carry much higher unit counts than Commerce Square. The Wheeling development, in the Highlands section of town, is the smallest at 222 units.
The businessman did not promise smashing success at Commerce Square but vowed the building would not be left half-finished.
“One thing about our company, we’ve had losers but never have we not finished a project,” he said. “When I looked at this, I decided we could withstand it and it not be a problem . . . I hope it’s a winner but if it breaks even and we help the city of Charleston that’ll be good enough.”
Charleston’s population has dipped below 50,000 and the state has lost 3% of its population in the last 10 years. Bell said he is well aware of those numbers but saw a need for housing in Charleston.
“It’s still the capital city,” he said. “Other places have lost population and done OK. I saw several articles published in the paper talking about a need for housing downtown. I thought this building would provide that.”
He said Eagle View is an example of high-end housing meeting a need. Begun in 2013 and finished in 2016, it no doubt necessitated a good deal of mountaintop removal. It is also hard to miss heading east driving into or out of town.
“It took off like it did because nothing new had been built in Charleston for a long time,” he said.
On Wednesday, workers from the Bell-owned AB Contracting were busy gutting each floor of Commerce Square, in preparation for what would replace it inside. The structure had been walled off by fencing. A half-full dumpster of debris loomed nearby.
“They’ll end up with an empty building,” said one worker, while taking a break. “They can do what they want to with it then.”
The future of the landmark structure has been in doubt for the last two years. Its owner of some 20 years, Huntington Banks, sold the building but continued to lease it from the new owners. Huntington Banks’ name had wrapped around the top of the building until it declined to continue the lease and bolted for the nearby Laidley Tower. Kanawha County online tax maps still lists Charleston Bank Investors, LLC as the most recent owner, though Bell confirmed the transaction has long been complete.
“It’s going to be really nice,” Bell said. “It’ll have a little taller ceilings than what it did have. A modern look. Eventually we’ll get that look released as soon as we have renderings. Upper-end appliances.”
Bell said there is reason for hope in the capital city, pointing to the Charleston Town Center mall’s recent sale and the designation of the New River Gorge National Park. The latter should attract visitors here, he hopes.
“We’re trying to get doctors and different people to come, those looking for a nice place downtown. Hopefully I’m right,” he said.
Howard Swint, a local commercial property broker said, “This is very good news for downtown Charleston because what had been a vacant Class A office tower is no longer going to languish but be repurposed in a mixed-use building.”
The Commerce Square development joins planned downtown units at the Atlas Building and the 800 block of Virginia Street and existing units near Appalachian Power Park and on Kanawha Boulevard.
“We are excited about the sale and renovation of the former Huntington Banks building located in downtown Charleston,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “The new owners are motivated and plan to give much of the building an overhaul. This space will add much needed downtown housing.”