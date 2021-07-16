Paula Jean Swearengin, West Virginia Democrats’ nominee in last year’s U.S. Senate race, is leaving the party, she announced Thursday.
“I am leaving @wvdemocrats,” Swearengin tweeted Thursday. “I can’t support racism or them ignoring Appalachian children dying & suffering. The @DNC has ignored it too. I won’t! I’ll be announcing my next steps soon. Our systems are broken. We can’t rebuild a two party system with division & hate.”
Swearengin lost to Republican Shelley Moore Capito in last year’s Senate race after defeating South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb and former state Sen. Richard Ojeda in the Democratic Party primary. She lost the party’s primary to Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018.
Swearengin was part of a 2019 Netflix documentary, “Knock Down the House,” which followed the 2018 primary campaigns of Swearengin; U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Missouri; and congressional candidate Amy Vilela of Nevada. Bush won a House seat last year after losing in the 2018 primary.
Swearengin’s departure from the party comes five weeks after a flap at a state Democratic Executive Committee meeting over Chairwoman Belinda Biafore’s handling of a decision on whether to adopt the Democratic National Committee’s affirmative action plank. On June 15, a DNC panel rejected efforts by state party members to strip Biafore of her national committee credentials.
Democratic Party executive committees in at least four counties last month adopted votes of no confidence in Biafore.
Responding to one Twitter user who said he didn’t think the party would miss Swearengin, she said, “I’m sure they don’t miss people bringing integrity to the party.”