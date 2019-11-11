Former Consolidation Coal Co. CEO Brown dead at 87

Bobby Ray Brown, a former top executive at Consolidation Coal Company, has died. He was 87.
Known as “B.R. Brown,” the native of Hamburg, Arkansas, was president, and later chairman and chief executive officer, of CONSOL Energy, then known as Consolidation Coal. During his tenure, the company was one of the largest coal producers in the United States, and at its peak employed more than 20,000 miners.
Brown was chairman and chief negotiator for the Bituminous Coal Operators Association, the industry’s main group that for many years bargained collectively with the United Mine Workers union on what was then a national contract.
He served in the United States Air Force and earned a degree in Economics from Arkansas A&M at Monticello, where he was named a Distinguished Alumnus in 1995.
Brown died Thursday at his home in Tyler, Texas. He had previously lived in Pittsburgh, where CONSOL is based, during his time as a company executive.