Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

James A. Haught, who worked his way up from apprentice printer to editor of The Charleston Gazette during a newspaper career that spanned 70 years, died Sunday at age 91.

Born in the tiny Wetzel County community of Reader, Haught moved to Charleston in 1949, soon after graduating from high school, working first as a deliveryman for a typewriter company that did business with the two newspapers then operating in the capital city.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you