Former Gazette-Mail reporter Wells inducted into Marshall SOJMC Hall of Fame

Sandy Wells, a longtime reporter and columnist for the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Gazette, was one of five people inducted into the Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday night.
Wells, a 1963 SOJMC graduate and a Huntington native, worked at the Charleston newspapers for more than half a century. She died Feb. 9 at the age of 77, after fighting cancer for more than a year.
Wells was best known for her weekly “Innerviews” column, in which she let subjects tell their life story in their own words. The column first appeared on Sept. 21, 1988 and continued through Jan. 29.
The Hall of Fame class also includes Chris Dickerson, a former Charleston Daily Mail reporter and current editor of The West Virginia Record; Keith Morehouse, sports director at WSAZ-TV; Janet Dooley, associate dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media and SOJMC director; and Rick Haye, Marshall’s official university photographer.