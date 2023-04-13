Ericke Cage formally became West Virginia State University’s president on Thursday.
Cage, now the 13th president in the historically Black college and land-grant institution’s 132-year history, was inaugurated during an investiture ceremony attended by state and local dignitaries at the school’s Ferrell Hall building on its campus in Institute.
Prior to his new post, Cage had served as interim president since making the transition from vice president and chief of staff in the aftermath of the resignation of former WVSU president Nicole Pride. Pride resigned on July 30, 2021, upon request of her Cabinet over workplace culture concerns.
Cage was named president in March 2022.
“When I joined this university in July of 2021, we stood at the crossroads, confronting a historic pandemic and a crisis in leadership never before seen in the history of our institution,” Cage said. “The stakes were high. Spirits were low, but in my mind our path forward was never in doubt because perseverance and resilience are part of the bedrock that serves as the foundation of our university.”
Cage has previously served as executive adviser to the President & Board of Visitors for Policy and Compliance and as university ombudsman at Norfolk State University. He’s also served as director of government affairs at nonprofit Teach for America, as legislative counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives, and state policy and research director for the 2012 Obama-Biden campaign.
Thursday’s ceremony featured speakers including representatives from the offices of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., while West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Marshall University President Brad Smith, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and keynote speaker Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State, all made remarks.
The ceremony came on the heels of the university’s recent announcement that it will create a presence in downtown Charleston, in the KB&T Center at 107 Capitol St.
The space will be home to a cybersecurity innovation center with an accompanying four-year degree program, as well as graduate programs in education and public administration. The Kanawha County Commission provided the school with a $1 million grant to help develop the cybersecurity program, according to Cage.
Additionally, it will provide space for the West Virginia Center for Public Leadership, WVSU Extension Service and alumni programs.
The location is expected to open in the fall.
In another upcoming change, WVSU is planning to attain doctoral degree-granting status by 2024, beginning with a doctorate in educational leadership.
“We will become a doctoral-granting institution with nationally recognized faculty, academic programs and research that supports the emerging needs of students, industry and the state of West Virginia,” Cage said.
He also revealed that the school has plans to establish a school of agriculture, food and natural resources under his administration, although he did not layout a timeline for the program’s development.
“Innovation starts at State, and what we know from recent trends is the future of agriculture will be driven by technology, and I believe West Virginia State is well positioned to play a role in helping to drive innovation in the ag tech sector,” Cage said.
Other announcements included a future policy wherein every student would be required to complete a community service project and internship to graduate.
But there are looming challenges for the university, as well.
“These are turbulent times in our country and around the world. It is no secret that the global pandemic and the forthcoming national enrollment cliff has ushered in unprecedented change to higher education nationally. Here in West Virginia, we are seeing decreases in student enrollment,” Cage said.
“There are questions about the value of a college degree and increased demands from parents and students for more flexibility in the delivery of a college education. The reality is that the status-quo in higher education will not return and that, as an institution, we must embrace the urgency of now and reposition ourselves for success in this new environment.”
In March, the university announced the elimination of seven faculty positions and two degree programs termed “underutilized” by Cage, who said the move would save $5 million over the next budget cycle.
At the time, Cage said evaluation of degree programs would continue, although, to be considered for cuts, enrollment would have to be similarly “significantly low” as the two programs being eliminated.
According to WVSU’s website, enrollment stood at 4,337 in 2019, at the time it featured a 12-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio. Cage said enrollment has since dropped to about 3,500, with roughly 1,600 attending full time. The institution employs 250-260 on the university side and 90 on the land-grant side.
The decline in attendance speaks to a larger trend among West Virginia students. According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, statewide college attendance rates among high school seniors fell from 53% in 2012 to 45.9% in 2021.
Cage said that, since fall 2020, more than 1,700 people have donated in excess of $7 million for scholarships and other expenses, while the institution is expecting to receive $20 million in funds for deferred maintenance. Additionally, the school soon will embark on its second capital campaign.
