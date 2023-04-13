Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ericke Cage
Ericke Cage is formally inaugurated as the 13th president of West Virginia State University during a ceremony at the school Thursday.

Ericke Cage

 JOSH EWERS | Gazette-Mail

Ericke Cage formally became West Virginia State University’s president on Thursday.

Cage, now the 13th president in the historically Black college and land-grant institution’s 132-year history, was inaugurated during an investiture ceremony attended by state and local dignitaries at the school’s Ferrell Hall building on its campus in Institute.

