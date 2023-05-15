A former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Congress, Yoram Ettinger, is coming to West Virginia on Thursday to speak about what he believes are the mutual benefits of the $3.8 billion in military aid the United States spends in Israel annually.
Ettinger is a now conservative writer, lecturer, researcher and consultant. During his tenure at Israel's embassy in Washington, D.C., from 1989-1992, Ettinger was responsible for relations with Congress.
The former ambassador will soon spend the week in the Mountain State, where he plans to meet with politicians, the Jewish communities of Charleston and Huntington, university representatives and Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs. It's part of a routine he says sees him make three to five trips to the United States each year, with an increasing focus on rural America.
"This week is aimed to expand, or deepen, my acquaintance with the people of West Virginia, rural America and the state of mind over there," Ettinger said. "And, at the same time, hopefully add certain elements of reality to West Virginia's perception to 'What is Israel all about?'"
During his trip, Ettinger said, he'll focus on what he sees as benefits to the U.S. armed forces stemming from providing military technology to his home country, the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. aid since World War II, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Israel has returned to the American news cycle in recent days after clashes with the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. The violence represents the third conflict in as many years between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the Palestinian enclave, the Gaza Strip. Gaza has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt for 16 years.
In that conflict against Palestinian forces, and in previous conflicts against other Iran-backed forces in Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel has utilized U.S. technology.
"Israel is mightily grateful for such generous credit, but, at the same time, we serve as a cost-effective, battle-tested laboratory for the U.S. armed forces and the defense industry," Ettinger said.
Ettinger said he believes there is potential to increase support for U.S.-Israel relations among rural Americans, specifically.
"There is much, much political power in small-town America when it comes to U.S.-Israel relations. The potential for support is much higher in small-town America than in major-town America, due to the fact that small-town America is still much closer to the legacy of the Founding Fathers," Ettinger said, characterizing their philosophies as being rooted in the religious teachings of the Bible's Old and New Testaments.
According to a 2021 report by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, 50% of Americans supported prohibiting Israel's use of assets procured with U.S. military aid in operations against Palestinians. Among Democrats, 62% favored restrictions while 61% of Republicans opposed restrictions.
Outside the realm of aid, 58% of Americans preferred not to "choose a side," as it pertains to the Israel and Palestine conflict itself.
Currently, foreign military financing grants to Israel represent approximately 16% of the nation's defense budget, while its defense expenditures represent 5.17% of its gross domestic product, one of the highest rates in the world.
In 2016, the United States and Israel signed a third 10-year agreement, spending $38 billion on military aid, which took effect in fiscal year 2019 and runs through fiscal year 2028.
Israel uses the F-15 and F-16 aircraft and is the first international operator of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, the Defense Department’s fifth-generation stealth aircraft, among numerous other technologies.
To date, it has has purchased 50 F-35s via U.S. assistance, which it has used to strike targets in Syria and, on one occasion, to intercept Iranian drones carrying a cache of pistols outside of Israeli airspace, according to the Congressional Research Service report.
Israel also provides intelligence and performance data, recommendations on improvements and modifications, and information on combatant technology to U.S. forces.
"The rogue elements around us use all sorts of military systems," Ettinger said. "We share the lessons of facing those systems with the U.S."
Ettinger said he hopes to challenge perceptions during his visit to West Virginia.
"When you watch television, listen to the radio or read the papers, in most cases, you get the message of big-brother USA and a handout to the little, needy country in the Middle East," he said. "Very little at all is spent on describing the two-way street."
