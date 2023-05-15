Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Congress, Yoram Ettinger, is coming to West Virginia on Thursday to speak about what he believes are the mutual benefits of the $3.8 billion in military aid the United States spends in Israel annually.

Ettinger is a now conservative writer, lecturer, researcher and consultant. During his tenure at Israel's embassy in Washington, D.C., from 1989-1992, Ettinger was responsible for relations with Congress.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you