Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lucie Mellert

Lucie Mellert is seen here taking photos for “On the Town” at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’ elephant walk in 2013. Mellert died Friday at age 90.

 KENNY KEMP Gazette file photo

Lucie Mellert, who photographed the “On the Town” section of the Gazette and then the Gazette-Mail for more than a decade, died early Friday morning, her son said. She was 90.

A Charleston native, Mellert started taking photos at events for the newspaper as a volunteer beginning in the late 1990s, according to a 2010 interview with Mellert by late former Gazette writer Sandy Wells. She “retired” from the job in November 2013.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you