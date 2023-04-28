Lucie Mellert, who photographed the “On the Town” section of the Gazette and then the Gazette-Mail for more than a decade, died early Friday morning, her son said. She was 90.
A Charleston native, Mellert started taking photos at events for the newspaper as a volunteer beginning in the late 1990s, according to a 2010 interview with Mellert by late former Gazette writer Sandy Wells. She “retired” from the job in November 2013.
Former Gazette city editor Patty Tompkins said Mellert started in the role after the two met at a fundraising event for Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center, formerly called the Jim Dent Dinner after a former Gazette columnist.
Prior to Mellert shooting photos, the section was filled with submitted photos, she said.
Mellert was wearing a costume jewelry spider pin, Tompkins recalled of their first meeting.
“It was almost as big as a hand,” Tompkins said. “It was really unique. And I got up from the table and I said ‘I love that spider pin. That’s just wonderful.’ She said, ‘I’ll get you one.’ She had bought it in Florida or something. And she said she’d order one for me. So, she did. And that’s how our friendship began.”
Tompkins said Mellert was “like a pit bull” in her role for “On the Town.”
“It was all volunteer, obviously,” Tompkins said. “But she just took it so seriously, and she worked her buns off doing it. She went to every single event she could go to, made sure she got peoples’ names. And she just really made a big deal of it to the point that it then became a big deal in the paper.”
Nowadays “On the Town” still appears in the Sunday edition of the newspaper’s Life and Style section, though there are fewer photos and the work is done by paid photographer Don Ryan.
Tompkins said in its heyday the section was a popular part of the newspaper, despite being labor intensive for the staff who put it together.
“Lucie was very good to about not just making it the movers and shakers that got in the picture,” she said. “There were people whose pictures had never been in the paper before... it was very kind of for the masses kind of thing. You didn’t have to be rich or from South Hills to be in ‘On the Town.’”
In the 2010 interview, Mellert credited former Gazette owner Betty Chilton for On the Town. Chilton “provided me with a way to contribute to the community,” Mellert said.
Chilton said Friday people loved Mellert and the section and she loved it.
“[People] couldn’t wait to see if they were in the paper — not listed as unpaid taxes, just listed as at a party or whatever it was that she had done,” Chilton said. “She usually had two or three or four events.”
Mellert’s son, Jim Kelly, remembered her as an “amazing” and “strong-willed” woman who worked for several businesses as a business manager and gave herself to the communities she lived in.
“She was always cooking something,” Kelly said. “She was always looking for the next battle to fight for good.”
Kelly said Mellert didn’t want to be paid for “On the Town” so that the newspaper didn’t tell her which events to cover.
“She wanted to do her own thing and take pictures and do what was best for the people in the area, regardless of what color, creed or group of people they happen to belong to,” Kelly said. “She respected them and loved them all.”
Mellert was also a “tremendous advocate” for her mother Grace Martin Taylor’s art, Kelly said.
According to West Virginia University, Mellert made several donations totaling more than 200 pieces of Taylor’s artwork to the university over the years. Taylor was a WVU graduate who became “America’s most innovative printmakers of the second quarter of the 20th century,” according to the website of WVU’s College of Creative Arts.
Kelly said Mellert had spent the last three years in the Parkersburg area, where he lives.
“She gradually, basically faded away, but she still had that strong will all the way to the end,” he said.
