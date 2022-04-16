Seven years after joining the New York conservation architecture firm CANY, Julie Foster already has worked her way to the top — in terms of elevation, at least.
Since late 2019, the St. Albans native has been project manager for her company in the restoration of the Empire State Building’s dome, which rises more than 200 feet above the skyscraper’s newly reopened 102nd floor upper observatory.
There, more than 1,250 feet above the sidewalks of Midtown Manhattan, Foster leads a 16-person crew of technicians with architecture, engineering, construction and preservation skills, who rappel down the side of the iconic skyscraper’s dome to reach sites were restoration work is needed.
The 10 women and 6 men who make up the crew were drawn from the ranks of CANY’s 85-person New York office and volunteered for specialized training on how to use ropes, harnesses and other rappelling and climbing gear to work on the exterior surfaces of buildings.
All crew members have been evaluated and certified by the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians, which offers certification at three skill levels, according to Foster, who holds a level two rating.
Foster had experience in project management prior to joining the staff at CANY, but never dreamed that such work would one day involve rappelling off skyscrapers, including the top of what for 40 years was the world’s tallest building.
“It’s been a dream project,” said Foster. “Being able to put an imprint on the New York skyline has been a pretty incredible experience. And I never get tired of the view from up there.”
Six months after joining the firm, Foster was asked if she had an interest in training that would lead to her becoming a member of the company’s small cadre of certified rope access technicians. She did, but with one reservation — a fear of heights.
As a teenager, she traveled to New York with her parents, Bob and Barbara Foster of St. Albans, to visit her sister, Robin, who recently had moved to the city and is now a professional photographer living in Australia. During that trip, Foster happened to spot a crew of window washers at work on a Manhattan skyscraper. “I remember thinking, ‘Those guys are nuts,’” she said in a recent telephone interview.
But Foster opted to push through her trepidations and accept the offer to train for a slot on CANY’s rope access team. She and a colleague became its first two women members.
Now, climbing 15 or 20 feet up a ladder to reach the first level of scaffolding overtopping a sidewalk at a work site is a scarier proposition for Foster than rappelling off the top of a skyscraper.
Work on the Empire State Building’s dome restoration began in November 2019, soon after the completion of a major renovation of the skyscraper’s upper observatory, which included the addition of floor-to-ceiling windows.
The aluminum-sheathed art deco lines that graced the building’s crown, enhanced by decorative wings and fins, had been hidden for decades by clusters of now-obsolete and unused radio and television broadcast antennae.
As a rigging contractor began the process of removing more than 40,000 pounds of communications gear from the dome’s exterior and lowering it to the deck of the 86th floor observatory, Foster’s team inspected the newly exposed surface to determine the scope of needed restoration work.
The aluminum surface of the dome area had been penetrated at dozens of locations to accommodate support beams and conduits that secured antenna arrays to the building and carried the wiring that supplied them with power and data. Many of the penetration sites had been poorly sealed, causing cracks and corrosion that required mediation.
Those voids had to be covered with aluminum of the same type and thickness as the original 1931 surface, precision-cut to blend seamlessly with it.
Seventy portholes that once brought sunlight into the interior of the dome and five hatch doors that provided access to the communications gear needed to be similarly sealed. Ladder rungs and small landings once used to access antennae had to be removed and the holes for the bolts that supported them filled and remediated. Portions of decorative wings and fins that had been damaged or destroyed were fabricated and secured to the tower, then sealant to prevent water from penetrating the restored surface was applied and the area was painted.
Early in the project, Foster and her crew could work on the dome only when the observatory was closed, which restricted them to daily four-hour work shifts between 2 and 6 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic prompted health officials to shut down the popular tourist attraction from March through July 2020, allowing crews to work 10- to 12-hour shifts, weather permitting.
“Getting to watch so many sunrises from the top of the building and see the peregrines from the 86th floor check us for snacks before flying off to hunt for birds made up for having to get up at 5 a.m. to go to work,” Foster said. “Now, depending on the weather, we only have about six to ten weeks of work left — the last couple of penetration replacements and some painting.”
Once the Empire State Building project is complete, there will be no shortage of work opportunities for CANY’s rope access team. A city law requires all buildings more than six stories tall to have safety inspections conducted on exterior walls and appurtenances every five years.
Having the inspections performed by rope access teams is faster, less intrusive and often cheaper than assembling scaffolding to accommodate the work, Foster said. The same holds true for projects involving exterior restoration work, waterproofing or the replacement or repair of roofs and windows, she said.
A 2001 graduate of St. Albans High School, Foster went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and art history from West Virginia University, then held internships involving arts development and fundraising before returning to WVU for a certificate in cultural resources management and earning a master’s degree in historic preservation from Columbia University.
Though she initially thought her studies at Columbia would lead to a career in preservation advocacy, she became more interested in the construction component of preservation. After graduation, Foster worked for a New York contractor with a focus on ornamental metal restoration work and became an assistant project manager before joining CANY in 2014.
The Empire State Building reigned as the world’s tallest building from its completion in 1931 until the World Trade Center’s North Tower was completed in 1970. It is now the ninth-tallest skyscraper in the United States and the 49th-tallest in the world.