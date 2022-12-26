Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Larry Starcher, a retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice and former Monongalia County circuit judge, died Saturday.

Starcher, born at home in Calhoun County on Sept. 25, 1942, was one of seven children born to Cleo Earline and Susie Starcher. He was raised in Spencer, and graduated from Spencer High School in 1960.

