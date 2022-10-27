Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former West Virginia highways commissioner and engineer Fred VanKirk died Monday following a short illness. He was 87 years old.

Born in Silverton, Jackson County, VanKirk graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1953. He went on to serve as Secretary of Transportation under four governors -- Jay Rockefeller, Gaston Caperton, Cecil Underwood and Bob Wise -- before retiring in January 2005. He spent nearly 42 years in the state roads system, rising from an engineer-in-training to leading the entire cabinet office.

