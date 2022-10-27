Former West Virginia highways commissioner and engineer Fred VanKirk died Monday following a short illness. He was 87 years old.
Born in Silverton, Jackson County, VanKirk graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1953. He went on to serve as Secretary of Transportation under four governors -- Jay Rockefeller, Gaston Caperton, Cecil Underwood and Bob Wise -- before retiring in January 2005. He spent nearly 42 years in the state roads system, rising from an engineer-in-training to leading the entire cabinet office.
“This is indeed a sad day,” said current Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston in a news release Thursday. “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. As a young engineer, I had an opportunity to work with and interact with him during the devastating floods in Southern West Virginia in 2001. His influence has had an impact on all of transportation in West Virginia.”
VanKirk was key to the formation of the Appalachian Development Highway System, a network of highways that linked regions of Appalachia. He’s also credited with jump-starting construction on Corridor H and advised the state through construction of the interstate highway system.
After graduating from Ravenswood High, VanKirk served in the United States Army before attending West Virginia University, where he earned two engineering degrees. After college, he and his wife, Jo Ann Hardman, of Ripley, moved to Seattle, Washington, to work for the Boeing Airplane Company.
It wasn’t long after his move out west that he returned home to West Virginia and began employment with the state.
VanKirk worked closely with Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., in his time as roads commissioner. According to the Byrd Center, VanKirk and Byrd worked closely through the years to develop the state’s highways and interstates.
In an interview with the Byrd Center after his retirement, VanKirk recalled that the late senator would arrange meetings with him, ask him when and where he needed funding, and told VanKirk he’d be back soon with the cash.
“Usually, two or three months later, the phone would ring and there’d be Senator Byrd,” VanKirk said. “He had a big smile on his voice, and he’d go down the list of how much money he’d gotten, when it would be available and that type of thing.”
The West Virginia Academy of Civil Engineers inducted VanKirk as one of its chartered members in 2005 after his retirement. VanKirk also served at WVU as chairman of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Board.
Arrangements are being handled by Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Family will gather for a service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, and interment will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery.