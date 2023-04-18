As they were around the country, the times were-a-changing between 1966 and 1970 for West Virginia University football.
Art “Pappy” Lewis guided the program to winning seasons between 1952 and 1957, in the middling Southern Conference, but his luck had run out by 1958. Enter Gene Corum, who turned in a so-so 29-30-2 record between 1960 and 1965.
Athletic director Red Brown wanted more. He also wanted WVU out of the Southern Conference and playing a more rigorous schedule. By 1966, he had a new coach, Jim Carlen, who over the next two seasons marked West Virginia’s exit out of the Southern Conference with an 8-9-3 record. Not a rousing beginning.
By 1968, West Virginia was an independent. The Mountaineers had two years of offensive coordinator Bobby Bowden’s system under their belt and had been recruiting more aggressively. Bowden, who had yet to sniff the fame which awaited him, helped lead those efforts.
In 1968 and 1969, West Virginia went 17-4 — including the 10-1 Peach Bowl championship of 1969 — and Carlen, Bowden and an increasingly integrated WVU team signaled a winning era, forged in turbulent times and resulting in a bond that exists today.
Author Frank Fear has captured that atmosphere with “Band of Brothers, Then and Now.” Fear and former WVU players will be on hand to sign the book 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bullock Distillery, 121 Washington St. W. Books will be available for sale and signing on site, courtesy of Taylor Books.
Bob Zitelli, 74, of suburban Pittsburgh, will attend. Zitelli elected to make the 65-mile trip to Morgantown to play college ball. He walked onto campus in 1967, Year two of rebuilding under Carlen. Why did a Pittsburgh boy want to play for hated WVU?
“I wanted to get out and explore other realms,” Zitelli said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I was recruited by Bowden ... The way the coaches presented themselves as far as two, three, four years down the road impressed me.
“A lot of it centered on the whole person — how you were expected to behave, attend class, the support you needed to be successful, on the field and academically.”
Fear said the Mountaineer players were even made to get dressed in suits and rotate around the various churches. “That’s something that could never happen today,” he said.
A lot was going on in America at the time, namely Black people’s struggles for civil rights, the Vietnam War and a younger generation questioning everything they had been taught.
According to Fear and Zitelli, Carlen and Bowden made overt efforts to eliminate division of any sort. What Black people were on the team — WVU had not ventured that far into integration — were paired with white people on the road. All other forms of bonding were forcefully encouraged.
The second half of the Carlen-Bowden partnership took bloom. WVU went 7-3 in 1968, then the 10-1 season in 1969. They beat all-white South Carolina 14-3 in the Peach Bowl mud.
It’s the atmosphere at old Mountaineer Field Zitelli remembers with fondness. Seating only about 37,000 and sitting in a campus bowl, fans were very close and friendly.
“If you sat down on a bench the person in the first row was able to touch your helmet or shoulder pads,” Zitelli said. “They’d say ‘All right, 65 go get ’em!’”
Zitelli, 74, can’t wait to see his friends Thursday. “Of all places, in a distillery! We’re too old to party.”
Fear, also 74, earned his master’s degree at WVU at the same time Bowden continued the turnaround, with only one losing season between 1970 and 1975. That losing 1974 campaign earned him the unhinged ire of Mountaineer fans, however, and partly led to his departure to Florida State after another Peach Bowl win in 1975. He had served there before coming to WVU.
Bowden and Zitelli were both at Pitt Stadium in 1970, when the Mountaineers infamously blew a 35-8 lead at halftime to lose 36-35. Pitt did what Duke had managed to do the week before, pound away on the ground.
In researching the book, Fear said Pitt only decided to run because they wanted the game over quicker. Instead, the Panthers mauled the shocked and undersized Mountaineers.
“[WVU quarterback] Mike Sherwood told me, ‘If Pitt Stadium still existed I’d take you to where we walked off the field and Coach Bowden said ‘We’re just gonna run it the second half,’ “ Fear said.
WVU went 8-3 in 1970 but could not manage a bowl invitation. They were far fewer then.
Fear said the message of those WVU years goes beyond wins and losses.
“You think about what college football is supposed to be,” he said, “the impact college football is supposed to have on people. What happened back then is a wonderful affirmation of all that.”
Fear arrived at WVU as a graduate student in the early 1970s. By chance, he said, Bowden called the philosophy department and asked if any professors might be available to show recruits around and dispense advice. Fear later served 40-plus years as a philosophy professor and administrator at Michigan State.
Years later, Fear served as managing editor of a blog site and penned a couple of pieces himself, one about WVU blocking back/tight end Jim Braxton and one about Bowden. Zitelli spotted them, the two started chatting and two years later a book was born.
Zitelli said his West Virginia experience changed his life. Some of the Charleston- and Huntington-area guys had ties to Marshall. Some had been recruited by the Herd.
“Maybe on a weekend we’d bounce down and see those guys,” he said. “Sometimes I’d take a couple of guys home with me who maybe hadn’t been to Pittsburgh.”
The 1970 Marshall plane crash hit him hard, he said. A teammate grew up in Huntington.
Of West Virginians, Zitelli feels as if he understands and respects them. He grew up in a four-room rowhouse, in a “rough” but respectable neighborhood so there was no condescension in his attitude.
“Being [at the university] there opened up a whole new horizon for all of us,” he said. “Different ways, different customs from wherever we had been before ... The way I talked probably sounded funny to my teammates. You guys say y’all, we say yinz. Some people said crick, others creek. We accepted everything for what it was.
“I’d like to think of myself as a pretty good read of character. At my age a handshake and looking someone in the eye is an important characteristic. [West Virginians] embrace it too. They’re sincere people, honest people ... I respect them gratefully for who they are.”
