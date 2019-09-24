651 foster care runaways, mostly boys, recorded since December

As of Sept. 12, there were 72 children missing from West Virginia’s foster care system, now classified as runaways by the state.
The state has recorded 651 runaway foster care children — mostly teen boys who flee from less-secure group care settings or schools — since the end of last year through earlier this month.
The number is likely to eclipse the previous year’s number of runaways, according to Jeremiah Samples, deputy director for the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Samples detailed in front of lawmakers Tuesday what he called “gut wrenching” statistics on the state’s runaways, many of whom attempt to return to their family.
“We have about 10 to 20 kids a year who age out of state custody that no one has ever found,” he said.
Children typically exit the state’s foster care system at age 18.
Samples said the state’s encumbered Child Protective Services workers are tasked with finding the runaways.
“What is happening to those kids? It’s an alarming number we have to find some solutions to,” he stressed.
Grappling with the growing number of runaways is yet another issue the government will take on as it addresses its overburdened and troubled foster care system of nearly 7,000 children.
West Virginia has the country’s highest number per capita of children in state custody, which the DHHR attributes to the state’s drug epidemic.
“Has the state been able to keep up with this crisis? The answer is no,” Samples said.
Runaway numbers are ‘getting worse’
Samples presented the runaway data to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families, although he noted there is “no policy lever” that would fix the issue.
“It’s a problem that is getting worse, I’m afraid,” he said. “If we’re not keeping these children safe, then we’re not doing our jobs.”
West Virginia requires residential care facilities and foster families to immediately report runaway children to the DHHR and law enforcement.
The DHHR classifies runaways as youth who have left their placement without permission for a period of 24 hours or more.
A DHHR worker is required by state law to report a missing child to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children within the first 24 hours.
The state also records the number of foster children who have been “away from supervision,” or AFS, which is when a youth who has been absent from caregiver supervision for more than 15 minutes.
According to Samples, 791 children were recorded as foster care runaways in 2018. The number includes those who were AFS or missing for 24 hours or more.
Nearly 90 percent of children run away from a residential placement, including private group facilities and emergency shelters.
Children in group care settings account for more than half of the state’s foster care population, and they tend to be older children.
“Some of these children, especially older children, may have predatory tendencies,” Samples said. “They could pose a risk to the public and other children. It’s critical that these children be tracked down.”
Joint committee Co-Chairwoman Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, appointed a subcommittee to work with the DHHR and West Virginia State Police, which assists in tracking runaway data, to address the issue.
Michelle Dean, program manager for the state’s Bureau of Children and Families, said she is focused on creating a more accurate runaway tracking system.
“We are working on developing a much more centralized mechanism for tracking what they are experiencing when they’re on the run,” Dean told lawmakers. “We think it’s going to be a really good starting point.”
MCO to be determined soon
West Virginia lawmakers made a sweeping change to the foster care system earlier this year when they signed off on a managed care organization taking over health care for foster children.
The organization also will manage care for an additional 2,000 families receiving “socially necessary services” from the state, including its Birth to Three program.
Three companies — Aetna, The Health Plan and Anthem’s UniCare — bid on the contract that is expected to cost taxpayers about $200 million per year.
According to Samples, an MCO is likely to be decided later this month. The selected company will be part of the conversation in helping reduce the state’s number of runaways, he said.
The plan is for the MCO to be in place Jan. 1.
Additionally, DHHR is working with the Department of Justice to resolve a federal investigation that revealed the state had unnecessarily placed kids with disabilities in residential facilities instead of providing them in-home mental and community health services. The bureau this month submitted its plan for implementing the DOJ’s required changes.