Foster parents are often left out of state-level discussions. A survey aims to change that.

As the state deals with the realities of its foster care crisis — nearly 7,000 children in state custody, trouble retaining social workers, a class-action lawsuit alleging mistreatment of children in care — there’s a group of people who regularly feel forgotten: foster parents.
Marissa Sanders, who leads the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Network, can detail systemic challenges that foster parents face every day.
“Many leave because they’re frustrated with the system,” Sanders, who fostered and later adopted a child, said. “They’re hearing from case workers less, and they’re having a hard time getting a hold of people.”
Sanders teamed up with Marshall University and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which oversees the state’s foster care system, to survey foster parents and those who are raising children who are not their own.
The survey is the first of its kind, Sanders said, as it is open to former foster parents and those raising children who have not enrolled in the state’s formal kinship program.
The goal of the survey is to understand what foster families need and how the state can better support these families in hopes of improving retention.
“Foster parents who feel satisfied will recruit other parents,” she said.
There are currently 1,300 certified foster homes in the state, and 2,500 certified or soon-to-be certified kinship care homes.
Those figures don’t include grandparents and others raising children who have not applied for state benefits for those children.
Sanders explained that many times foster parents feel isolated in the every-day challenges of parenting. The services they need, including mental health and medical care, are not always available in pockets of the state.
Additionally, Sanders told DHHR officials she had heard multiple reports of children being removed from foster homes before allegations of “unclean homes” and “not enough food” were vetted.
DHHR policy requires immediate removal of children following allegations of sexual abuse or severe physical abuse.
“We are seeing that many workers are pulling these kids ‘just in case,’ then two or three months later they’ve unsubstantiated allegations. But, they won’t put the children back because the children are in a different foster home, even if the [original] family was close to adoption,” Sanders said.
Her organization, which has been around for nearly a year, is the first of its kind in the state and has enabled her to advocate on behalf of foster parents before the state Legislature and the DHHR.
Sanders explained that foster parents often feel left out of state-level conversations and decisions related to the foster care crisis.
“We have felt like we don’t have a voice for the individual children in our home or the policy level that impacts the process,” she said.
The state Legislature earlier this year voted to transfer foster children’s health care to an outside organization, which is expected to be named by the end of October.
Survey results are expected in December, and Sanders said she will present data to state lawmakers that same month.
“It is very important for lawmakers to understand the challenges of being a foster parent, adoptive parent, or kinship (or) relative caregiver. I hope families will take a moment to complete this survey so we will have the most accurate data possible,” Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia County, said in a news release.
The confidential survey is available online at www.wv fosterparents.org and will be available until Nov. 18.