This week authors and facilitators of the Legacy Group will have a special reading and book signing event for “Love with no place to go: Memoirs of grieving parents to offer hope to others beginning that journey.”
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Books at 226 Capitol St.
Denise Burgess, a nurse at Charleston Area Medical Center who also is a family and marriage therapist and one of the facilitators of the group, said the Legacy Group was created to provide support to grieving parents.
“We were seeing many people from our community who had lost children, who had tremendous grief beyond anything you might imagine and we felt like there weren't good resources for them, and that they might benefit if we could get these folks together collectively,” she said.
Published in 2021, the book contains journals from four Charleston-based parents who participated. The authors' names are James, Kate, Peg and Mary. Their last names aren't used in the publication.
The parents met monthly for 90 minutes and were assigned topics. The parents then journaled about the topics, which would become the chapters of the book.
“They would come back every month with their journals and their courage beyond compare and they would share with one another what they had written,” Burgess said.
Some topics included how to get through holidays and anniversaries, what makes their child unique and handling others comments.
Neither Kate nor Mary ever thought they’d write a book about their experiences.
“For lots of people, it's a dream to write a book, but not of this topic. This is the last topic you want to write a book about,” Mary said.
Both authors talked about what they learned and their advice for parents who read the book.
“In the beginning it's just such an inconceivable thing. No one ever thinks they're going to have a child die and it's just like your mind is empty and black and it's hard to breathe and move and think,” Kate said.
At times Kate questioned her decision to join the group. Journaling about her daughter’s death was incredibly painful.
“I thought about it for a while and for my type of personality, it was very healing,” Kate said.
Kate wants other parents to know that even though the sadness never fully goes away there is still hope.
“You will eventually laugh again and have fun and that's OK. That's what I want them to know,” she said.
For Mary, vulnerability was foreign. She had grown up in an environment where she never shared her feelings.
“It was a new thing for me to be talking about my feelings but it was really, really helpful and in my mind, all I want to be is a friend who can initiate conversations that are difficult because I needed that,” Mary said.
Mary encouraged other parents to feel their feelings and shared a passage of her writing from the book.
“I wrote, ‘I want you to know that grief is the most difficult experience I have experienced so far and nothing can prepare you for it. I want you to strive harder to connect with your loved ones if you aren't yet. Do not hold back hugging, kissing and saying I love you,’” Mary said.
Three of the four authors will be at Taylor Books on Thursday to read from the book and share their experiences.
“I cannot overstate the courage of these four individuals to be so very vulnerable in their writing, and then walk back in that room every month and trust us enough to share what they had to say,” Burgess said.
Throughout the book the authors included the writing and artwork of the children they lost. The artwork on the cover is by Mary’s daughter Celine.
Mental health professionals interested in working on a project like this can reach out to Denise Burgess at denise.burgess@camc.org or Kelly Gilbert at Charleston Area Medical Center’s Family Resource Center at 304-388-2545.
The free event is open for anyone to attend.