tax forms

Tax forms sit on a desk at the start of the 2017 tax season rush, inside the offices of tax preparation firm Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colorado.

 AP file photo

The Kanawha County Public Library will again offer free tax assistance in 2023. Federal and state forms are available at all of the library’s locations.

Two organizations, the American Association of Retired Persons and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, are offering free in-person tax preparation assistance through April 14 at the main location in downtown Charleston.

