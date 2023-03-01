The Kanawha County Public Library will again offer free tax assistance in 2023. Federal and state forms are available at all of the library’s locations.
Two organizations, the American Association of Retired Persons and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, are offering free in-person tax preparation assistance through April 14 at the main location in downtown Charleston.
Each of the two organizations has two volunteers and those interested must make an appointment by calling 304-343-4646, extension 1259. Many appointments, which are only available on Fridays and Saturdays, are already booked through most of March.
“I think that a lot of people worry about filing their taxes incorrectly and while tax assistance is available online, some people don’t feel comfortable,” said Elizabeth Fraser, head of reference services at the Kanawha County Public Library.
The program is meant for seniors or people who are low income.
There are three other free tax preparation services in the valley:
The South Charleston Community Center offers walk-in services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Maker’s Center on Patrick St. offers appointments on Fridays and Saturdays, call 304-346-0431 to schedule.
The United Way also offers appointments, call 304-430-3622 to schedule.