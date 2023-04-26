The Greenbrier East High School marching band performs as the Marshall University Marching Thunder presents the annual Tri-State Marching Championships on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
According to WAMSB officials, the parade will have the most international representation of any other parade in the United States this year, including 32 nations from six continents.
Elkins, Greenbrier East, Tyler-Consolidated and East Fairmont high school marching bands are all scheduled to appear in the international parade starting at noon July 22.
In addition to appearing in the Parade of Nations, East Fairmont High School Marching Band will perform at the Association’s 2023 Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. July 19.
“The parade will be the finest ever staged in the Mountain State,” said Sandra Bennett, WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations director. “Right now, we have tentative bands in the line-up from Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Taiwan, Honk Kong, Canada, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Germany, Poland, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Nigeria and the United States.”
Bands from Ohio, Wisconsin and California will participate; several invitations have been sent to other acts as well. Bennett said international bands’ attendance is contingent upon securing visas and passports. The parade lineup may get even bigger as additional countries agree to participate.
Floats crafted by a variety of businesses and organizations will appear. Shrine units, novelty units, drill teams, robots, fire-eaters, jugglers, stilt walkers, giant balloon characters, high-value replica Indy cars and more will be featured in the one-of-a-kind parade.
The parade will take place on what is locally known as Strawberry Lane. The parade line up will begin on Camden Avenue and visit various side streets on its way to Marion Street, head down Main Street and end at the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
The WAMSB 2023 Competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24. This is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States and it is expected to create a significant impact across the region, bringing in thousands of international participants.
This event is expected to provide short-term economic impacts to the state and serve as an opportunity to foster long-term economic development, recurring tourism and provide an opportunity for elected officials, colleges and more to develop relationships with international dignitaries.
