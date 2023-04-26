Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Four award-winning West Virginia high school bands have been invited to appear in the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023 Parade of Nations in July.

According to WAMSB officials, the parade will have the most international representation of any other parade in the United States this year, including 32 nations from six continents.

