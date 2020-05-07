Freeze warning, snow flurries in forecast for Friday night, Saturday morning

Thursday’s sunny skies and early spring temperatures are expected to be replaced by widespread rainfall early today, before an Arctic cold front sweeps through the state, dropping temperatures into the 30s by early evening and the 20s after midnight.
The National Weather Service posted a freeze warning extending from midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday that included 35 West Virginia counties and parts of 18 others, where low temperatures ranging from 23 to 29 degrees were expected.
In addition to making widespread frost likely, the cold front sets the stage for the possibility of converting lingering rain into scattered light snow throughout much of the state, though little or no accumulation is expected at elevations below 2,000 feet. One- to two-inch accumulations of wet snow are possible in the state’s higher eastern mountains, mainly on leafy or grassy areas, according to the weather service’s Charleston forecast office.
May snowfalls are uncommon in West Virginia, but they have been recorded as late in the month as May 21, when 1.5 inches of snow fell at Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County on that date in 2002. A 0.6-inch accumulation was recorded in Charleston on May 7, 1989, the same date that 0.2 inches fell at Huntington.
Following Friday’s rain and below-norm temperatures and early Saturday’s frost, sunny skies are expected to prevail across much of the state both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the Charleston area approaching 50 degrees on Saturday and rising into the low 60s on Sunday.