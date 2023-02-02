FRENCH CREEK -- After being coaxed out of the entrance to his snug ceremonial shelter and into the breezy, subfreezing chill gripping the hills of Upshur County Thursday morning, French Creek Freddie made short work of predicting the early arrival of spring.
First, the state's best-known groundhog glanced briefly at the more than 200 bundled-up onlookers gathered in a small outdoor amphitheater at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center to view his annual prognostication.
Next, he scurried to inspect each side of the enclosure surrounding his shelter before snuggling into a layer of straw where he remained, prone and watchful near his shelter's gate, posing for photos until his handlers allowed him to reenter.
After consulting with his staff, Trevor Moore, the center's resident wildlife biologist, ruled that Freddie did not see his shadow, signaling an early spring and drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. It was not a difficult call to make, given the solid layer of gray, shadow-thwarting cloud cover stalled overhead.
"I hope he's right this year -- I'm ready for winter to end," Moore said later. "Last year he was wrong, predicting six more weeks of winter. Instead, we had 31 days with temperatures over 50 degrees."
Prior to Freddie's appearance, students from French Creek Elementary serenaded the crowd with a series of groundhog-themed songs and Moore shared tidbits of groundhog trivia, including the fact that the rodents can consume up to two pounds of vegetation a day and weigh up to 15 pounds.
In addition to a busload of first-grade students from Tucker Valley Elementary in Parsons, those attending Thursday's event included Pennsylvania Groundhog Day superfans Andrea McFadden and her 8-year-old daughter, Mikella, from Pittsburgh.
"This is my fourth time here," said Andrea McFadden, who also has taken part in America's biggest Groundhog Day observance at Punxsutawney, in her home state, as well as in Hampton Roads, Virginia, home of Chesapeake Chuck. "I like being in little towns, and this is a great place."
McFadden said she started going to Groundhog Day observances with her two kids about 10 years ago, starting with her son.
"It's a great way to break up the winter and give the kids something to look forward to," she said.
Appearing at the French Creek event wearing knit hats with stuffed groundhogs stitched to the tops of them were Tom and Kathy Skergan of Belington, in Barbour County, who also have made multiple appearances at Pennsylvania's Gobblers Knob to watch Punxsutawney Phil's prognostications.
"The Punxsutawney celebration lasts all night, with singers, comedians, and performances by local people and thousands of people watching," Tom Skergan said. The French Creek observance is considerably smaller, "but it's fun, too," he said.
At the wildlife center's gift shop and concessions building, French Creek Freddie fans were treated to free coffee and hot chocolate, and could buy groundhog (made from ground hog) sausage and gravy biscuits, groundhog masks and French Creek Freddie badges, medallions, ornaments and games.
It's not just celebrity groundhogs that emerge from their burrows in February. Males of the species take a hiatus from hibernation at that time of year to scout out the burrows of potential mates in preparation for mating season, which generally occurs in March.
After a month-long pregnancy, groundhog mothers typically give birth to litters of up to six blind, hairless babies, called kits, pups or, sometimes, chucklings.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.