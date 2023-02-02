Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

French Creek Freddie made his 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center, letting everyone know that we will be having an early spring this year.

FRENCH CREEK -- After being coaxed out of the entrance to his snug ceremonial shelter and into the breezy, subfreezing chill gripping the hills of Upshur County Thursday morning, French Creek Freddie made short work of predicting the early arrival of spring.

First, the state's best-known groundhog glanced briefly at the more than 200 bundled-up onlookers gathered in a small outdoor amphitheater at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center to view his annual prognostication.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

