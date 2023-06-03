Zhora Papoian has fond memories of his time spent in Charleston.
A native of Mariupol, Ukraine, Zhora graduated from Capital High School four years ago. He had a girlfriend, ran track and cross country, and participated in local theater events. He joined a running club. He participated in children's Christmas programs at the host family’s church, though decidedly overaged for the parts.
These days, a bearded and weary-looking Zhora spends his days watching Ukraine artillery attempt to shoot down Russian drones less than a mile from his apartment in Kyiv. The Russians bombed Kyiv nearly 20 times in the month of May.
“There are things that we as humans do every day,” he said. “Doesn’t matter where you are, America, Canada, Ukraine, Berlin, it doesn’t matter. People go to work, they have their chores, they have their studies ... life is difficult by itself. But when you have this other obstacle -- your country is in a state of war -- it gets additionally harder.”
It's a far cry from his time spent in West Virginia.
Zhora's host family, husband-and-wife team Caroline Chamness and Bill Rainey, did everything they could to make his stay as a foreign exchange student as pleasant as possible.
That quest involved plenty of food in the house. Zhora developed a taste for American cuisine. All of it.
“He loved to eat,” remembers Chamness. “One time we took him to KFC and he ate the bones. He said they were crispy. He was like a goat. He ate lemon peels, apple cores."
Chamness and Rainey appreciated the youngster’s eccentricities and openness to talk about whatever might be going on inside his active head. Both the couple’s clothes dryer and electric can opener fascinated him.
There were a few down times. Like the other two foreign exchange students Rainey and Chamness hosted before him, Zhora struggled at times fitting in. By the end of the year, though, he had made a few good friends and describes his time here as overwhelmingly positive.
“Brilliant,” he said of Rainey and Chamness. “I can’t really imagine me being with another family. They are incredible. Theater people, cultural people. They had six dogs, four cats. I went to church with them. They treated me with respect.”
When the Russian invasion began, Zhora chose to stay and complete his film studies in Kyiv while his father, mother, twin brother and grandmother escaped first to Armenia, then found asylum in Canada.
“I’m here and right now I honestly feel that I belong to this place,” Zhora said, in a video interview. “Reporters from all over the world come here to film the horrors that are happening in the eastern part of Ukraine. I guess my job as a director in the future is to stay here and help my country.”
Zhora, a student at Ukraine's Kyiv National University of Theater, Film and Television, is making a short film based on his real-life decision to remain in the war-torn nation.
Preview images are striking, suggesting a filmmaker of much deeper experience. They can be seen on a Kickstarter campaign, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thegeourge/a-student-film-on-war-in-ukraine. He appears at the end of the scenes, making a humble and polite request for funding help. Art has arisen from chaos.
Zhora’s home city of Mariupol, on Ukraine's eastern coast, has been reduced to rubble after Russian troops overran it in May of last year. His family fled the day war broke out, Feb. 24, 2022. His brother wanted to join him in Kyiv, but rail travel had been frozen two days before and everyone knew what was on the way.
As for Kyiv, it still faces frequent bombing and drone attacks, though most are intercepted.
“Right now, Kyiv is safer,” Zhora said. “I see people in cafes, in stores, so life is getting back not to the usual tempo, but to the slower pace that was a year ago, for sure.”
Chamness and Rainey remain close to Zhora.
“At first we were very panicked,” Chamness said. “We thought of him every second. We still think of him frequently, especially when you hear they’re bombing Kyiv. I’m amazed at how they’re going on with their lives.”
Winter was hard. Power outages meant no heat for 10 or 12 hours at a time. Zhora and others used small propane stoves to keep warm. They wore all the clothes they had. Knowing when the power would be on or off proved unpredictable.
The constant uncertainty of another Russian advance is still hard to deal with.
“I’m being miserable, honestly, a lot of people are,” he said. “I wouldn’t lie. A lot of problems with psyche, PTSD. When the war broke out, I had reason to read Viktor Frankl, Camus, Sartre. They were writing about those people who have the burden on their shoulders and life was all about carrying that boulder.
“That’s what inspires me. We’re not the first nation in the world to face this. That’s what keeps our heads up.”
When those in his apartment building hear the sound of drones they flee to the nearest hallway, where two walls improve their chances of survival. They also take refuge in bathrooms.
Zhora could not easily leave his country now. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are eligible for conscription. Despite the need for help, Zhora said Ukraine does not expect its western allies to do any more than they are.
“Our military model should be closer to Israel’s model, where all people go through military training,” he said. “It’s really our country and it just happens that our country is at war. That’s our territory. It sounds very hard to say but it should be we who fight this war, our people.”
He doesn’t have much time to reflect on the 2018-2019 school year at Capital, but offers an interesting insight when prodded.
“I like how people in the U.S. treat each other in general,” he said, “compared to what we have here. Even before the war, I walk through the streets, I see people walking by and they’re all sad and grumpy and minding their own things. I used to run [in Charleston] and I’d see people laughing and smiling. There’s this level of politeness, but for me it was really hard to get past that level. It’s hard to explain.”
The day Zhora arrived in Charleston, Chamness said she and Rainey had to go to a funeral visitation. They told Zhora they wouldn’t be long and he could wait in the car. He elected to go in.
“He was so willing to engage with the experience,” she said.
Zhora thought he would be traveling to a much larger city. Kyiv claims a population of 2.9 million and Mariupol 434,000 pre-war. He’s glad Charleston is small, he said, because it made it easier to make two friends he still stays in touch with.
But his most common thoughts are on his film and survival. Compared to fresh-faced photos of his Capital days, Zhora looks like a man now. A man in the middle of a war. With a lot on his mind.
“The mental part, you don’t know when it’s going to end,” he said. “Friends in Mariupol estimate 80,000 have been killed, based on mass graves. But that’s hard to say because Russians don’t count.
“I imagine Americans are tired of the war. We are tired here too, but why did our soldiers die? ... The Russians have prisoners fighting in Bakhmut, fighting for the motherland. They talk about how bad the Nazis were, but they believe in this?”
