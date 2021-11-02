A cold front that brought rain to West Virginia's lowlands and a thin coat of wet snow to its eastern mountains on Tuesday was expected to produce subfreezing temperatures across most of the state early Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings involving 35 of West Virginia's 55 counties, where temperatures were expected to drop to as low as 27 degrees between 2 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing what remains of the state's growing season to an end.
In areas covered by the freeze warning, which included all but the southeastern and extreme northern portions of the state, the Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office advised residents that "frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation."
Those living in areas covered by freeze warnings also were urged to wrap or drain outdoor water pipes to protect them from freezing and possibly bursting.
Meanwhile, the season's first accumulations of snow began coating trees, fallen leaves and lawns in the northeastern mountains, primarily at elevations above 3,000 feet, including the town of Davis, in Tucker County, and nearby Blackwater Falls State Park.
Webcams on Tuesday showed light snow falling at the Canaan Valley Resort, Timberline Mountain and Snowshoe Mountain Resort ski areas, where the day's accumulations were expected to top out at about 1 inch.
The cold front's early November arrival followed a much warmer-than-normal October. For those living in the Charleston area, last month was this century's second-warmest October, with an average temperature 4.4 degrees higher than the mean.
Well-below-normal temperatures and drier weather are expected to prevail for the remainder of the week, according to the Charleston Forecast Office, although a system passing just south of the area could bring rain -- or snow at higher elevations -- to the southern counties early Thursday to early Friday.
Sunny or partly sunny skies are in the forecast for the Charleston area through Sunday, with early morning low temperature readings at or just below the freezing point and afternoon highs in the low- to mid-50s.
