Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After several days of freezing temperatures, plumbers are in high demand around the Tri-State area.

"Freezing and bursting pipes are the main reasons for the calls we are getting," said John Van Horn, a field service manager at B&B Johnson Plumbing in Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you