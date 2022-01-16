Bill Brown, warehouse associate, is shown at a recent Wayne County mobile distribution event at the Lavalette Food Pantry before Christmas. About 200 hams were available for community members, in addition to the regular items distributed.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington food bank plans to use $1 million in federal pandemic relief money to hire staff, buy a new building and add coolers.
Gov. Jim Justice allocated more than $7.25 million in relief money to homeless shelters and food pantries.
“Jim Justice has been a great partner to us for a few years now and was actually the first governor to include the two state food banks in [a] legislative budget. He is aware of our work,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, chief executive officer of the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Facing Hunger is one of two Feeding America food banks in West Virginia. The other is Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway. Feeding America is a network of some 200 food banks across the country.
Facing Hunger distributed 16 million pounds of food in 2020 compared to 5 million pounds in 2014, its first year operating from its 7th Avenue warehouse in Huntington. The food bank plans to purchase a building connected to the warehouse.
“The lack of space is what really kept our program expansion down because you can’t expand and distribute in a space you don’t have,” Kirkhart said.
Kirkhart said renovations are expected to start in April. She said the food bank will add 10 positions to its staff of 37, including 10 drivers. The food bank also is seeking a distribution center in Mingo County.
“With the expansion of a food pantry, we will be able to have more [of] a choice pantry, where people will be able to come in and select the items,” Kirkhart said.
Facing Hunger serves people in Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties along with Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio.