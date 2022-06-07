Funeral services for fallen Nicholas deputy planned for Wednesday Staff reports Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The funeral services for Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker will be today in Summersville, according to the sheriff’s department.A public viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center, at 3 Armory Way. The funeral will begin at 5 p.m. at the armory.A procession will carry Baker’s casket to Walker Memorial Cemetery immediately after the service.Baker was shot in the back and killed in the line of duty Friday in a shootout in Birch River.Cpl. J. Ellison was wounded in the shooting but was treated for his wounds and released.One of the two suspects in the incident, Richie Holcomb, 36, was killed, and the other suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Kelly, was charged with first-degree murder. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Baker Funeral Service Military Police Worship Law Tyler Kelly Casket Procession Cemetery Viewing Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha school board floats proposed excess levy items, including armed, incognito personnelNicholas board approves significantly downsized Glade Creek school projectPrep softball: Wahama puts three on Class A All-State first teamGazette-Mail editorial: The Onion trolls Gov. Justice on gunsFestivALL returns this weekendBlenko Glass offers first look at 2022 West Virginia Day pieceChuck Landon: Best prep baseball state tourney everPrep softball: Harper relishes opportunity to coach Region 4 South squadNew Miracle Meadows lawsuits to advance in Kanawha CountyJames Felsen: The problem with medicinal cannabis (Opinion) See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians