The funeral services for Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker will be today in Summersville, according to the sheriff’s department.

A public viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center, at 3 Armory Way. The funeral will begin at 5 p.m. at the armory.

A procession will carry Baker’s casket to Walker Memorial Cemetery immediately after the service.

Baker was shot in the back and killed in the line of duty Friday in a shootout in Birch River.

Cpl. J. Ellison was wounded in the shooting but was treated for his wounds and released.

One of the two suspects in the incident, Richie Holcomb, 36, was killed, and the other suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Kelly, was charged with first-degree murder.

