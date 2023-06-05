Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DELBARTON — Memorial services have been set for West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Maynard, 37, will be honored during services at Mingo Central High School Wednesday, June 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., with State Police Maj. Jim Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be held for the public from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Nancy Peyton Brown is the Regional Weeklies Editor for HD Media's publications.

