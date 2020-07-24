MORGANTOWN — A month ago, Neva Mullis lived in a house here on Pennsylvania Avenue. Then her roommate moved without warning, shorting Mullis of money needed to pay rent.
Now, she lives less than a block away in a tent on the bank of Deckers Creek.
“When I was up there, you know, I was a neighbor, a friend. We talked and all that,” Mullis said. “Now I’m down here, and I’m what? Just a piece of s---? Less than before?”
Mullis is part of what's known as “Diamond Village,” a collective of more than a dozen people experiencing homelessness. Most are from Monongalia County or long have lived there. Most became acquainted through years spent struggling to find a home.
City and county officials disbanded their camp -- made up of tents, water coolers, a small garden and locked food supplies -- from a private lot where the owner initially had permitted the collective to stay. They moved a couple of yards away to a vacant city-owned lot. Officials again are pushing to break up Diamond Village, but this time the collective is resisting.
“Now, we’re watching these people stand their ground and I think this might be the first time a group of people have done something like this" in Morgantown, said Micah Masonmileto, an organizer helping the group.
As local leaders discuss the fate of the camp, the group has demands of its own: the City of Morgantown should designate city property where Mullis and others in the collective can live safely until a permanent solution is found, and that solution should come from a new city working group that includes people from Diamond Village and gives them voting power.
“This all speaks to an issue that is not new here. There have been people without places to live for a long time, and there has never been a solution for this at large," Masonmileto said. "Instead, it’s on a case-by-case level. We want them to include the people with these experiences as they look at ways to solve them. It’s not asking much.”
Progress so far has been incremental. A newly formed task force does not include anyone from Diamond Village, although members of the group said they perceived a willingness to listen. Last week, Masonmileto said, officials toured the camp and were empathetic. But, he added, they struggled to understand the experience of the people there, what can be done to help them and why those experiencing homelessness don't trust officials.
“[Officials] suggested things like asking police for rides, and these other options that really made it obvious: They are not looking at this from the perspective of the people living here. They are looking at it through their own eyes, where privilege allows them to use services they forget aren’t available to others,” Masonmileto said.
City and county officials did not return requests for comment.
In recent meetings, leaders urged people at Diamond Village to use such area programs as the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and the Bartlett House, Morgantown’s night shelter, both of which are part of the city’s task force.
Some from Diamond Village have benefited from those programs. Kai, who asked not to be identified by his last name for fear of harassment, said he'd been placed in an apartment by the coalition and knew of others who had been, too. But others at the camp who also asked not to be named voiced frustration with the programs. Some said they'd worked with the coalition before only to find themselves part of a drawn-out process that ended in disappointment, not housing.
The coalition did not respond to requests for comment.
At Bartlett House, there’s no privacy, Mullis said, and people staying there sometimes aren’t afforded basic rights. There are allegations of assault and abuse. Mullis said she couldn’t be paid to stay there.
“And if you dragged me,” she said, “I’d chew off my arm before we got to the door.”
Bartlett House issued a news release denying the abuse and assault allegations and other claims.
"We have not received any reports from any of the individuals in the encampment or any agency working with them outlining any specific staff member(s) or incident despite multiple requests," the release said. "We do not take these claims lightly at all however struggle with the helplessness of repeatedly being accused of such horrible things without being provided with anything to investigate and address despite multiple requests."
Advocates say there is another problem beyond the claims: Bartlett House is only a night shelter.
“That means you still need to find somewhere to go during the day, even if you do use [Bartlett House],” said Laura Jones, executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right. “People complain about seeing folks out by businesses, in downtown, walking around during the day, but you can’t have it both ways. There needs to be a place for people to safely stay, or they’re going to be walking around town.”
Health Right formerly operated a day shelter, but when COVID-19 hit, operations shrunk, Jones said. That won’t be the case forever, she said, but it is now and could be for a few more months or a year.
As the virus rages in Morgantown, a West Virginia hotspot, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear: Unsheltered homeless camps should not be broken up during the pandemic.
“Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers,” according to the CDC. “This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”
Jones said she worries about this. Despite pushback from local officials, she said, she’s confident that keeping Diamond Village together is the right thing to do. That makes it easier to help people and link them with care.
A peer recovery coach has been visiting the camp, Jones said, and at least eight people have been connected to rehabilitation programs for substance use disorder. There have been screenings for hepatitis and other illnesses. People have gotten medical appointments to meet various needs that had been pushed off and through the constant connection with Health Right, Jones said, they have been monitored for COVID-19 and know where to go if they feel ill.
“We couldn’t do this if they were spread throughout the city,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t know where to start.”
Masonmileto said having the group together has made other outreach efforts easier. At the camp, people can meet with volunteers and others to determine steps -- such as obtaining identification or other documents -- to get into permanent housing.
On Thursday, Masonmileto passed around his cellphone so people could follow up with and schedule doctor appointments at Health Right. That morning, Masonmileto drove Kai to an appointment. Next week, Masonmileto said, he plans to take two other residents to get IDs.
“This is downtime that we can now use. People want to get into houses, most of them at least, and this can make that process easier by allowing us to help where help is needed,” Masonmileto said. “No one is alone here. They’ve got support.”
While the camp provides convenience and access to resources that wouldn’t exist in other scenarios, for the people living there, it’s much more.
It’s a family and a home for Mullis. She hasn’t had that consistently since she was 16 and without family and a home for the first time.
“The people get me here -- not just what I’ve been through, but who I am -- and I’ve made the most amazing, fantastical friends,” Mullis said. “I’d do anything for them, and they’d do anything for me. We’ve got each other’s backs.”
Derision from former neighbors and others bothers her.
“Why don’t they come, have a conversation. I’m easy to talk to, I don’t think I’m scary -- odd sense of humor, maybe, but not scary,” Mullis said. “I’d be happy to answer their questions. They could see we’re regular old humans down here, not aliens. Just boring humans.”
Recently, Mullis and others discovered a Facebook page where locals posted photos from Diamond Village and derided the group and homelessness generally. Mullis said the group since has observed people on the treeline taking photos and videos of the camp and those living there.
“We don’t come take pictures of them in their living rooms,” Mullis said.
The group does not view police as being on its side.
“But if we’re afraid of them, who can we call when we’re afraid?” one resident asked. “I don’t think, I don’t believe, they want to protect us the same as other [people].”
People should be allowed to exist whether they have a roof over their head, Kai said.
“Isn’t that okay? Is it too much? They like to talk about us like we’re dumb," he said, "but we’re not. Most of us are educated, most of us are hard workers, we just haven’t had a lot of the same opportunities or, OK, we messed up. Does that mean we don’t deserve the most basic thing you can give: A place to exist? A place where we are safe and help each other, because a lot of the time it feels like we’re the only people who can or want to.”