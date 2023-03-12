Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The first of several sessions of a “nature-focused therapy group” at Marshall University met Thursday with 13 student participants.

That’s how Tiffany Bowes, a mental health specialist in Marshall’s Counseling Center, describes Gro Garden Therapy, which will meet throughout March and April in the Marshall Science Building Greenhouse.

Recommended for you