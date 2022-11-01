A Kroger official confirmed the January closure of the chain’s Gassaway location in Braxton County.
“The Gassaway store has had declining sales for years,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Region.
Menees said the company isn’t prepared to announce any further closures. Kroger has 37 other stores over 40 towns in the Mountain State. He said the Gassaway store would close sometime in January but did not specify a date.
“We’ve appreciated being in the community and are working to place our other associates in other locations as well as possible,” Menees said.
Possibly contributing to the Gassaway store’s closure is the presence of a Walmart in Sutton, only six miles away. When Kroger closed its store in Quincy, in eastern Kanawha County, in 2014, a store spokesperson acknowledged the negative presence of a Walmart on the same general parcel of land.
Kroger also closed its Weston store in 2014. Other Krogers that have been shuttered recently include Smithers in October 2018 and Clarksburg’s Pike Street location in December 2020.
The Braxton County closing comes as Kroger and Albertson’s finalize a nearly $25 billion merger that some labor and consumer advocates say could give the companies too much power. Their subsidiaries include King Soopers, Safeway, Fred Meyer, and Smith’s Food and Drug.
The proposed merger would give the combined company control of at least one-fifth of the U.S. grocery market, with nearly 5,000 stores across 48 states.
West Virginia is home to only a few Albertson’s or Kroger/Albertson offshoots. The merger would impact more strongly communities in which the two chains are the two chief competitors.
None of the Kroger-Albertson’s subsidiaries are major players in West Virginia. To the contrary, the battle is between Kroger and Walmart Supercenters, which offer groceries.
According to numbers furnished by each company, Kroger operates 40 stores in West Virginia, compared to 38 Walmart Supercenters.
No matter how competition shakes out, the price of those groceries will dominate consumer concerns. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs increased 11.5% from August 2021 to August 2022.