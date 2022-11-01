Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kroger official confirmed the January closure of the chain’s Gassaway location in Braxton County.

“The Gassaway store has had declining sales for years,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Region.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

