The Charleston Gazette-Mail captured 21 West Virginia Press Association awards, including five first-place honors, the organization has announced.
Press Association officials were set to announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards during their annual convention Saturday night in Charleston.
“This recognition represents most significantly our commitment as a newsgathering organization and as reporters and editors to delivering excellence in journalism,” said Lee Wolverton, HD Media executive editor and vice president of news. “We are proud of our people and the dedication they bring to their work each day.”
Energy and environment reporter Mike Tony took home first place for in-depth or investigative reporting for his story examining the struggles faced by West Virginia coal miners 100 years after the historic Battle of Blair Mountain. The story featured Charles Dickens, a retired miner who described to Tony the toll decades spent in the mines had taken on his body.
Dickens died before the story was published, 16 days shy of his 73rd birthday.
Political reporter Lacie Pierson won two awards for legal affairs reporting, earning first place for her story detailing issues with the state’s regional jail system and third place for her story on Gov. Jim Justice’s financial woes. Pierson also took home third place in breaking news for her coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Copy editor Kevin Cade won for best illustration, cartoon or graphic for his work on “JimboTV.” Former copy editor Amanda Gibson earned top honors for her work on lifestyle pages.
Retired sportswriter Rick Ryan captured first place in sports event reporting for his coverage of the Nitro High girls basketball team’s triumph over adversity in the Class AAA state championship game.
Photographer Chris Dorst claimed a pair of second-place awards in feature photography and best photographer/videographer. Other second-place winners include features editor Maria Young for best lifestyle feature, reporter Rick Steelhammer for best news columnist, and the Gazette-Mail staff for best newspaper design and best single issue.
Third-place winners include reporter Joe Severino, best in-depth or investigative reporting; Dorst, news photography and sports photography; copy editor Chris Atkins, best headline writing; copy editor Butch Cooper, best front page; copy editor Rob Stiles, best sports pages; and the Gazette-Mail staff for best editorial page and best newspaper design.